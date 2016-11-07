Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy a night at the theatre this week?

Every Monday we'll round up the best shows taking to the stage in Huddersfield and across West Yorkshire for you to choose from.

From comedy to drama, musicals to murder mysteries, West End smashes to am-dram productions, we've got all the info you need.

Here's what's on over the next seven days:

Iolanthe at Halifax Playhouse

Gilbert & Sullivan’s famous comic opera Iolanthe can be seen at the Halifax Playhouse in a run that features two musical theatre stars from Huddersfield, Anna Trent and Peter Skelton.

Produced by The Halifax Gilbert & Sullivan Society, the show is a satire of the House of Lords, which is invaded by militant fairies!

Gilbert & Sullivan runs from Tuesday November 9 to Saturday Novmber 12.

Ticket details from 01422 365998 or www.halifaxplayhouse.org.uk

Sally Wainwright at the University of Huddersfield

Sally Wainwright in Conversation will give her fans a rare insight into her life.

The award-winning creator of Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax is in conversation in the Bronte Lecture Theatres of Huddersfield University’s School of Music, Humanities and Media.

The event, part of the Sound.Vision.Place festival, is the annual JB Priestley Lecture.

Admission is free but must be booked on www.jbpriestley.eventbrite.co.uk

Whose Sari Now? at West Yorkshire Playhouse

Whose Sari Now? comes to the West Yorkshire Playhouse on Thursday November 10.

Asking the question is writer and performer Rani Moorthy, who explores the complexity of the garment and the role it plays in the lives of women with a play inspired by the sari.

The first in the trilogy created by Rani, it tells the stories of five characters – an old Asian woman, a young mother giving birth in a war zone, a Malaysian historian, transgender person, and low caste weaver.

It can be seen at the West Yorkshire Playhouse, Leeds, at 7.45pm. Ticket details from www.wyp.org.uk

Comedy Cellar at the LBT

The Lawrence Batley Theatre’s Comedy Cellar returns on Thursday November 10, featuring comics Danny McLoughlin and Tom Little.

The former has appeared on Dave’s One Night Stand while Tom is a past winner of the Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year.

Both are seasoned Edinburgh Fringe performers.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 8pm, are £7 and £10 from www.thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Godfrey's Last Stand at the Workshop

The popular Talking Stock Productions is once again touring with its award-winning Godfrey’s Last Stand, the tale of a Yorkshire cricket umpire who wins the lottery and achieves his dream of officiating at a test match.

Starring two actors from Huddersfield in the leading roles – Keith Royston as dreamer Godrey and Stuart Davison as Freddy – the show is at The Workshop in Halifax until Saturday November 12.

The gentle comedy, written and directed by Alan Stockdill, will then tour the North of England raising money for Actors’ Workshop Youth, Sporting Memories Network and the Halifax Playhouse LIFT Appeal.

Tickets for the show are £10 from 07785 530129 or wegottickets.com/talkingstock

Million Dollar Quartet at The Grand

A West End smash is coming to Leeds as part of its UK tour.

Million Dollar Quartet brings together rock ‘n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time.

The musical, featuring classic rock hits including Blue Suede Shoes, Fever, Walk The Line and more, opens at the Grand Theatre Leeds tonight (Monday) at 7.30pm and runs until Saturday November 12.

Tickets cost £19.50-£38. To book, visit leedsgrandtheatre.com or call 0844 848 2700.

Gervase Phinn at the Studio

Learn all about life as a Yorkshire Dales schools inspector at An Evening with Gervase Phinn.

The writer and broadcaster is at The Studio at the Alhambra Theatre on Tuesday November 8 and Wednesday November 9 at 7.30pm.

Gervase will share his hilarious and sometimes poignant tales from the Dales.

Tickets cost £19 — to book, visit bradford-theatres.co.uk or call 01274 432000