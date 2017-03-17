Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The best hotels in Huddersfield cost from just £59 per night, according to customer reviews.

Travel site Expedia has revealed the ten best places to stay in Huddersfield based on customer feedback, with one hotel securing a 4.8 star rating despite charging just £59 per night.

Here we look at some of the best hotels in Huddersfield and what they have to offer.

The Pinfold Guest House- 4.8 of 5 guest rating

1 night stay from £59

(Photo: Expedia)

Situated in a rural location, this guesthouse is within 3 mi (5 km) of Huddersfield Golf Club, ROKT Climbing Gym, and Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve.

The guesthouse also offers tour/ticket assistance and has free WiFi in public areas in this smoke-free guesthouse.

The Rooms at the Nook 4.5 of 5 rating

Stay from £80 a night

(Photo: Expedia)

Situated in Holmfirth, this inn is within 6 mi (10 km) of North Light Gallery, Castle Hill, and Beaumont Park. Grosvenor Casino Huddersfield and Mecca Bingo Huddersfield are also within 6 mi (10 km).

The property offers a restaurant, a bar/lounge, and free breakfast at this smoke-free inn. WiFi in public areas is also free.

The Woodmann Inn 4.6 of 5 guest rating

1 night stay from £69

(Photo: Expedia)

Situated in Huddersfield, this inn is 2.6 mi (4.2 km) from Woodsome Hall Golf Club and 3.1 mi (4.9 km) from Emley Moor Station. Castle Hill and Tolson Museum are also within 6 mi (10 km).

This inn features a restaurant, a business center, and a meeting room. Free full breakfast, free WiFi in public areas, and free self parking are also provided. Additionally, a 24-hour front desk and a garden are onsite.

The Mirfield Monastery 4.4 of 5 guest rating

1 Night stay from £53

(Photo: Expedia)

Situated in a rural location, this bed & breakfast is within 6 mi (10 km) of Willow Valley Golf, John Smith's Stadium, and Huddersfield Golf Club. Dewsbury Minster and Dewsbury Town Hall are also within 6 mi (10 km).

A conference center, conference rooms, and tour/ticket assistance are available at this smoke-free bed & breakfast. Free continental breakfast, free WiFi in public areas, and free self parking are also provided. Other amenities include wedding services and a garden.

The Cambridge Hotel - 4.4 of 5 guest rating

1 night stay from £59

(Photo: Expedia)

Located in the heart of Huddersfield, this hotel is within a 15-minute walk of LaserZone, Lawrence Batley Theatre, and Huddersfield Town Hall. Greenhead Park and Huddersfield Art Gallery are also within 1 mi (2 km).

The hotel has a restaurant, a bar/lounge, and a snack bar/deli . Free WiFi in public areas and free self parking are also provided. Other amenities include a conference center, coffee/tea in a common area, and 24-hour room service.

Cedar Court Hotel 3.6 of 5 guest rating

1 night stay from £69

(Photo: Expedia)

Situated in a rural location, this eco-friendly hotel is within 3 mi (5 km) of Greenhead Park, LaserZone, and Huddersfield Golf Club. Huddersfield Town Hall and Lawrence Batley Theatre are also within 3 mi (5 km).

This smoke-free hotel features a restaurant, an indoor pool, and a health club. Free WiFi in public areas and free self parking are also provided. Additionally, a bar/lounge, a coffee shop/café, and a spa tub are onsite.

The Old Golf House Hotel - 3.9 of 5 rating

1 night stay from £64

(Photo: Expedia)

Situated in a rural location, this hotel is 2.3 mi (3.7 km) from Colne Valley Museum and within 6 mi (10 km) of Greenhead Park and Huddersfield Town Hall. LaserZone and Huddersfield Art Gallery are also within 6 mi (10 km).

Along with a restaurant, this smoke-free hotel has a bar/lounge and 24-hour room service. Free WiFi in public areas and free self parking are also provided. Other amenities include meeting rooms, dry cleaning, and a 24-hour front desk.

The Carriage House - 4.7 of 5 guest rating

Stay from £59 a night

(Photo: Expedia)

Situated in Huddersfield, this inn is 2.4 mi (3.8 km) from Bouncers and within 6 mi (10 km) of Saddleworth Museum and Saddleworth Golf Club. Colne Valley Museum and Stonerig Raceway are also within 9 mi (15 km).

This smoke-free inn features free self parking.

Briar Court Hotel 4.2 of 5 guest rating

1 night stay from £110

(Photo: Expedia)

Situated in Huddersfield, this hotel is within 3 mi (5 km) of Greenhead Park, LaserZone, and Huddersfield Town Hall. Lawrence Batley Theatre and Huddersfield Art Gallery are also within 3 mi (5 km).

A restaurant, 2 bars/lounges, and a snack bar/deli are available at this hotel. Free WiFi in public areas and free self parking are also provided. Additionally, coffee/tea in a common area, a business center, and conference rooms are onsite.

Huddersfield Central Lodge - 4.3 of 5 guest rating

1 night stay from £92

(Photo: Expedia)

Situated in Huddersfield, this hotel is within a 10-minute walk of Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield Art Gallery, and Huddersfield Town Hall. LaserZone and Mecca Bingo Huddersfield are also within 1 mi (2 km).

Along with a bar/lounge, this hotel has a meeting room and dry cleaning. Free full breakfast, free WiFi in public areas, and free self parking are also provided. Other amenities include laundry facilities and a 24-hour front desk.