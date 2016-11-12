Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Christmas market and festival season is almost upon us.

Our corner of Yorkshire has plenty to offer, from the long-established Christkindelmarkt in Leeds to the re-branded Yorkshire Victorian Christmas Market in Brighouse.

Our guide lists 10 of the finest festive events on offer in the region this year – most are in West Yorkshire but some are a little further afield.

Huddersfield’s Christmas Lights Switch On

Saturday, November 19, from 4.15pm

Emmerdale star Michael Parr, who plays bad boy Ross Barton in the soap opera, will pull the switch at 5.55pm. Watch out for entertainment from singers and performers on the outdoor stage on The Piazza and an appearance by Town mascots Terry and Tilly the terriers.

Batley town centre lights go on a week later – Saturday, November 26, at 5.55pm – and Dewsbury will be lit up on Wednesday, November 30, at 5.40pm.

Yorkshire Victorian Christmas Market, Brighouse

Saturday and Sunday, November 26 and 27

This annual popular market takes over the town with shopkeepers and visitors dressing in period costume. More than 80 stalls are promised and much entertainment over the two-day festival. Saturday (open 9am until 4pm) includes a lantern parade and Christmas lights switch-on at the end of the day, and Sunday (open 10am until 4pm) will feature a carol service. Visit brighousemarket.co.uk for more details.

Christkindelmarkt, Leeds

Friday, November 11, until Sunday, December 18

This most famous of German Christmas markets – one of the oldest in the UK – transforms the city centre into a Grimm’s fairytale village of wooden cabins and festive lighting. Based around Millennium Square, the market has a daily programme of entertainment on an outdoor stage as well as a Santa’s Breakfast Experience for children and a new Ski Hutte Bar, which brings a little bit of the Alps to Yorkshire. Open most days from 10.30am until 9.30pm there is just about every variety of gluhwein, wurst, stollen and German bier that a visitor could wish for.

Manchester Christmas Markets

Now until December 20

There’s a massive amount to choose from as the city divides up into a European Market in Albert Square; World Market in Brazennose Street; French Market in King Street and German Market in St Ann’s Square. Manchester will also be having an outdoor ice rink for the first time during the festive season.

St Nicholas Festival and Fair, York

Thursday, November 17, until Friday, December 23

York is a festive enough place at Christmas without the added trimmings and wooden cabins that come with the traditional St Nicholas Fair. However, pick up a mulled wine in Thor’s Tipi, Parliament Street; browse for a locally-made handcrafted gift in The Judge’s Lodging and venture to the famous Shambles Market while you’re on a shopping roll.

Honley Christmas Lights and Fair

Saturday, November 19, 3pm to 7pm

Honley Park will be the scene of festive merriment, with Santa in attendance and fairground rides. A Christmas parade will gather outside St Mary’s Church at 5.45pm and proceed down Church Street, along Westgate and into Honley Park. The lights will be lit as the parade takes place, with the final lights in the park switched on by Santa.

A firework display at 7pm will round off the proceedings. Honley Christmas Street Market follows on Saturday, December 3, with stalls in the Parish Room and streets, as well as entertainment in St Mary’s Church.

Sheffield Christmas Market

Saturday, November 19, until Saturday, December 24

Wooden cabins, sweet treats and traditional crafts in Fargate and the Peace Gardens. Open daily from 10am until 6pm with late night shopping on Wednesdays until 8pm. Look out for Santa’s grotto and the popular German Sausage Grill.

Sowerby Bridge Up and Down T’Street

Saturday, December 3, 1pm until 7pm

The traders of this Calder Valley town are hosting a festive day, with street entertainment provided by funding from Calderdale Council. Everything from a rock choir to a climbing wall is promised on the day. Around 30 businesses will be running special events.

Spirit of Halifax Lights Switch On

Saturday, November 26, 2pm until 6pm

There will be music and dancing in the streets courtesy of the Victoria Theatre, local choristers and dancers, as well as a Woolshops local produce market from 10am until 6pm. Russell Street is the epicentre of the entertainment.

Fireworks will follow the main event at 6pm.

The Hepworth Wakefield Christmas Market

Saturday and Sunday, November 26 and 27

With hand-picked designers, printers and makers selling their wares, this Christmas market is a cut above the rest, offering unique gifts in a

stunning environment.

The Hepworth is also running craft workshops for children and families over the weekend – themed around festive

decorations. And there’s a chance to meet Santa. Open from 11am until 4.30pm. Entry to the market is free but some activities have a price tag.

We’re compiling a one-stop guide to Christmas events in the Huddersfield area.

So if your school, community group or charity is having a Christmas fair, concert or fundraiser then let us know. Email hilarie.stelfox@examiner.co.uk with the details.