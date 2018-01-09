Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If the only thing that gets you exercising is the thought of earning that slice of pizza, you’re in luck.

Because an event that combines the two is finally coming to the UK, and most importantly, West Yorkshire.

The Pizza Run is a 5k where runners are handed, yep, you guessed it, free pizza. The carb-loaded event will be coming to Leeds in May, as well as Manchester.

The concept started in New York and has now been brought to the UK. Hooray!

Sadly, you only get two slices which are handed out at the start of the race and can be eaten at the beginning, end or even on route. The race is open to runners of all ages and abilities and an after-party will be put on to keep the carnival atmosphere going.

You even get a medal - and we’re really hoping it’s in the shape of a pizza.

Run Co­ordinator Ben Walsh said: “We are really proud and excited to launch the Pizza Run UK events and promoting the possibilities of a healthy balanced lifestyle that does include life’s treats.”

The race will be held at Woodhouse Moor, just outside Leeds City Centre, at 11am on Saturday May 19. Tickets are £16.75 and include race entry, two slices of pizza, a medal and after party entry. To buy, visit www.pizzarun.co.uk .