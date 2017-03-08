Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Al Murray - he's the man who will answer the call of destiny even though it’s an unlisted number.

A man who will call time on tyranny even though he isn’t quite sure what it means.

The one man who isn’t afraid to say no to women ordering anything other than a glass of white wine (or fruit based drink).

Murray's got a bee in his bonnet about the troubling times we're living in, from the NHS to Europe to the Middle East - and the gathering storm of fortnightly bin collections.

The pub landlord is on a common sense crusade to re-Great Britain in his brand new show, Let's Go Backwards Together.

And Huddersfield fans are in for a treat - as he takes to the stage at Huddersfield Town Hall tomorrow night!

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, are £27.50. Click here to buy!