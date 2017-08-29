Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Bake Off starts tonight on Channel 4, and if you've already got baking fever, then Aldi's new kitchen range could have all the equipment you need.

It is aimed at fans of the show and is available online and in stores now. But if you want to pick up a few things then you'll need to be quick as items are only available while stocks last.

Stand out items include the Ambiano Stand Mixer which looks just like the high-end Kitchen Aid.

The designer appliance has gained popularity over the years after being used by contestants in the tent, but with a price tag of £329 (from John Lewis) you might think twice about adding it to your cart.

Aldi's Stand Mixer costs £64.99, making it a huge £265 cheaper than the Kitchen Aid. It comes in four different colours and includes a 3.8-litre stainless-steel mixing bowl, a balloon whisk, beater and dough hook.

The manual also has five different recipes to help get you started on your baking adventure.

Other items in Aldi's baking range include a handy Cupcake Maker (£19.99) which is designed to take the fuss out of baking. It can make six cakes at a time and uses non-stick coating plates to cook them..

There's also a Waffle Maker (£19.99) up for grabs as well as three Mary Berry cook books including How To Cook, Supper For Friends and Kitchen Favourites, all priced at £2.99 each.

You can also pick up baking scales (£6.99), muffin tins (£6.99) and a flour sifter (£3.99).

For those who prefer baking savoury dishes there is also a blue and white pie dish available for £6.99.

Shop the full range here .

