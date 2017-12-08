Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aldi's Kevin and Katie have enjoyed a whirlwind romance this festive season, and now the carrot couple has sprouted babies.

The big news - which totally eclipses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement announcement - sees the pair with three carrot children who are sleepy but excited to open their presents on Christmas Day.

Aldi's latest instalment starts with the proud parents sharing a sweet kiss, before their children - Jasper, Baby and Chantenay - wake up on Christmas morning and rush to the tree.

After opening their gifts, which are mini soft toy versions of themselves, the children's parents sit down to open theirs.

Kevin gives Katie a raunchy book titled 50 Shades of Grapes, while she goes for the much more conservative choice of a tie.

The camera then pans out of their home, and viewers can see that they live in a doll's house which sits in the dining room of a family (the human kind, not the carrot kind) enjoying their Christmas dinner.

Adam Zavalis, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re thrilled to see how customers have followed Kevin and Katie’s journey with such anticipation and have taken both characters into their hearts and homes.

“There’s been lots of speculation about how their story will end and it’s very exciting to reveal that they get their happily ever after with the additions of Chantenay, Jasper and Baby Carrot. We hope our viewers enjoy it as much as we do as they start planning for the big day ahead.”

Kevin and his veggie love met on a sleeper train last month in Aldi's first Christmas advert of the year.

It was love at first sight, but Kevin was plunged into a dark and harrowing murder mystery, in the Murder On The Orient Express inspired commercial.

The vegetable was a witness to murder, when a champagne cork flew across the table and killed a gingerbread man.

In a bid to save Katie from a similar fate, Kevin jumped in front of her.

You can buy soft toy versions of the baby carrots, available in packs of three - from Thursday, December 14. Proceeds from sales will go towards the Teenage Cancer Trust charity.

The advert will air on TV tomorrow, Friday, December 8 at 8.45pm on ITV.