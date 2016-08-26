August Bank holiday: What's on in Huddersfield on Saturday

Anchor Trust open weekend youngsters aboard the Lady Victoria canal boat prepare to cast off for a free trip down the canal from Shepley Bridge Marina, Mirfield

The summer holidays are coming to an end, but you can enjoy one last long weekend before it's back to school time!

To help you make the most of the August Bank holiday, we've round up brilliant events going on in and around Huddersfield.

From beer festivals to canal boat rides, theatre to family fun days, there's plenty going on.

Here's what's happening in and around Huddersfield on Saturday:

The Nook Brewhouse 'Challenge Sup' Summer Beer Festival

Victoria Square, Holmfirth, Thursday to Sunday

Head to the Nook Brewhouse for their bank holiday beer festival celebrating rugby and real ale! More than 50 ales will be on offer, plus live music, a barbecue and a live screening of the Challenge Cup Final.

BFG — Big Friendly Party

Holmfirth Library, Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth, 2pm-3.30pm, FREE

Celebrate 100 years of Roald Dahl at Holmfirth Library with fluckgungling games, crumpscuddling crafts, bootboggling quizzes, and snozzcumbers for everyone! Fancy dress is encouraged.

Boat trips at Shepley Bridge Marina

Shepley Bridge, Steanard Lane, Mirfield, Saturday-Monday 10am-4pm, FREE

Enjoy a free canal boat trip down the Calder and Hebble Navigation throughout the bank holiday weekend — there is no charge for rides but donations are appreciated. You can also watch the trains on the garden railway and enjoy light refreshments in the Marina cafe.

Historic Landscape Walk

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton

The YSP Heritage Team leads a free short introductory walk around the park, explaining its history and taking visitors to lakes and woodland areas. This is one of a series of exploratory events. Starts at 2pm for an hour. To book and for further details visit www.ysp.co.uk/events

Land Rover Rally

National Coal Mining Museum, New Road, Overton, Wakefield, Saturday-Monday, 10am-4pm, FREE

The annual Leafers at t'Pit Land Rover and vintage car show returns with vehicle line-ups, autojumblers and a chance to meet fellow Land Rover lovers. All models of leaf-sprung Land Rovers are welcome on the day, and owners can pay at the gate to show their vehicle. Money raised goes to the National Coal Mining Museum.

Charity Jigsaw Festival

St Martin's Parish Church, Brighouse, Friday, Saturday and Monday 10am-5pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm

The annual festival boasts more than 1,200 made-up kigsaws, including wasgij, XL and 3D — 200 are on show and replaced as soon as a puzzle is sold. Admission costs £2 for adults and children go free — plus the entry programme includes a £1 voucher for a jigsaw. There will also be a Golden Jigsaw Competition with cash prizes, tombola, luxury raffle and craft stalls.

Big Big Book Sale at Holmfirth Parish Church

Towngate, Holmfirth, Saturday 11am-4pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm, Monday 11am-4pm

Browse thousands of second hand books, buy a read for your summer holiday and enjoy a cuppa at the the Big Big Book Sale.

Honley 10K Trail Run

Start at Honley Cricket Club, Far End Lane, Honley, 11am, £10

The Honley 10K Trail follows an wasy to medium route through scenic fields, stiles, woods, mud, hills and trails. Runners will set off from the cricket club at 11am for what is predicted to be the run's biggest year yet. To enter, visit the Sport Huddersfield website.

Brassed Off

National Coal Mining Museum, New Road, Overton, Wakefield, Friday and Saturday

Watch a live performance of Brassed off at Caphouse Colliery. Based on the 1995 film of the same name, the play explores the resilience and despair of the pit closures and miners' strikes. There are three performances: Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday at 2pm and 7.30pm. The cafe opens at 5pm and the bar will also be open. Tickets cost £12 (£10 concessions) and booking is essential — call the events office on 01924 844581.

Definitely Mightbe at Holmfirth Picturedrome

Holmfirth, 7.30pm-11.30pm, £12.50

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Oasis' iconic gigs at Maine Road and Knebworth, tribute band Definitely Mightbe will perform songs from both gigs and a greatest hits set. To book, visit the Picturedrome website .

Yorkshire Youth Choir Summer Concert

Dewsbury Town Hall, Dewsbury, 7.30pm

The Yorkshire Youth Choir present an evening of choral entertainment at their summer show. Tickets cost £10 (£8 concessions). Calll the box office on 01924 324501.