August Bank holiday: What's on in Huddersfield on Sunday

Big Bridge Bash at Thongsbridge Cricket Club

Miry Lane, Thongsbridge, 2pm, FREE

Cricket fans will love the Big Bridge Bash — and it will also raise funds for the new clubhouse! There will be a T20 Match: New Zealand vs the Rest of the World, a fastest bowler competition, duck race, live music, barbecue, Dixon's Ice Cream and more.

Bike ride: Huddersfield Broad Canal to Aspley Marina, 10am, FREE

Meet at Leeds Road Sports Complex for a 90-minute ride covering a five mile route from Huddersfield Broad Canal to Aspley Marina. The event is free but you need to book a place: visit the Sky Ride website .

Brooklands Revisited Vintage and Classic Car Show

Brooklands Nurseries, Scholes, Holmfirth

Classic cars, sports cars, racing cars, super cars, trucks, tractors and more will be on show, as well as stalls, children's rides, a bar, food stalls and more. There will also be live music from brass bands. Admission costs £5 for adults — children under 10 go free.

Oakwell Artisan Emporium

Oakwell Hall, Birstall, 11.30am-4pm, FREE

Local producers, artists and artisans will fill Oakwell Hall's barn with food, art, chutneys, jams, cards, aloe vera products, handmade children's clothes and more.

Yorkshire's Finest Beer and Brass at the Butchers Arms

Town Gate, Hepworth, 1.30pm

Enjoy a pint in the sunshine and a fabulous outdoor concert by the Hepworth Brass Band at the Butchers Arms. To book a table, call 01484 687147.

Little Gomersal Summer Festival

Sugden Park, Upper Lane, Gomersal, 1pm-6pm, FREE

Family fun at Sugden Park with live bands and dance troupes across two stages as well as a children's fun fair, bouncy castle, food and craft stalls, bars, a dog show and more.

Harvest Auction at Wills O'Nats

Blackmoorfoot Road, Meltham, 6.30pm for 7pm

Head down to the Wills O' Nats for a harvest auction with homemade jams and more. All welcome.

Hade Edge Football Club Charity Car Boot Sale

Penistone Road, Hade Edge, 11am-1pm

Room for up to 70 pitches — to book yours call 01484 684924. Hot food and drinks, gates open at 11am, ample parking.

On all weekend

Boat trips at Shepley Bridge Marina

Shepley Bridge, Steanard Lane, Mirfield, Saturday-Monday 10am-4pm, FREE

Enjoy a free canal boat trip down the Calder and Hebble Navigation throughout the bank holiday weekend — there is no charge for rides but donations are appreciated. You can also watch the trains on the garden railway and enjoy light refreshments in the Marina cafe.

Historic Landscape Walk

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton

The YSP Heritage Team leads a free short introductory walk around the park, explaining its history and taking visitors to lakes and woodland areas. This is one of a series of exploratory events. Starts at 2pm for an hour. To book and for further details visit www.ysp.co.uk/events

Land Rover Rally

National Coal Mining Museum, New Road, Overton, Wakefield, Saturday-Monday, 10am-4pm, FREE

The annual Leafers at t'Pit Land Rover and vintage car show returns with vehicle line-ups, autojumblers and a chance to meet fellow Land Rover lovers. All models of leaf-sprung Land Rovers are welcome on the day, and owners can pay at the gate to show their vehicle. Money raised goes to the National Coal Mining Museum.

Charity Jigsaw Festival

St Martin's Parish Church, Brighouse, Friday, Saturday and Monday 10am-5pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm

The annual festival boasts more than 1,200 made-up kigsaws, including wasgij, XL and 3D — 200 are on show and replaced as soon as a puzzle is sold. Admission costs £2 for adults and children go free — plus the entry programme includes a £1 voucher for a jigsaw. There will also be a Golden Jigsaw Competition with cash prizes, tombola, luxury raffle and craft stalls.

Big Big Book Sale at Holmfirth Parish Church

Towngate, Holmfirth, Saturday 11am-4pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm, Monday 11am-4pm

Browse thousands of second hand books, buy a read for your summer holiday and enjoy a cuppa at the the Big Big Book Sale.