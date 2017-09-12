The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hundreds of Huddersfield students faced being locked in ... to a shopping extravaganza.

For the Kingsgate Shopping Centre is to stage a special discount night only for students. Those who can attend need to pre-register, be aged over 16 and have a valid student card.

This is the sixth year the event has been staged and last year 2,000 students pre-registered ranging from Greenhead and Huddersfield New College students through to those studying at Huddersfield University.

The lock-in is a week on Thursday (Sept 21) from 6pm to 9pm.

Discounts will range from 20% off at New Look and Office, to two for one at Shaake, Costa and Bagel Nash to drone flying competitions and dressing-up challenges at Hawkins Bazaar.

There will also be a bar selling alcohol.

To register your free ticket go to www.kingsgatestudentlockin.co.uk