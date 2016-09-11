Login Register
Batley Festival 2016: Giant cow, vegetable characters and circus skills galore

The event featured a stunning film show and aerial display

Can you spot yourself in our Batley Festival video?
Organisers pulled out all the stops for a vibrant and diverse Batley Festival.

The one day event on Saturday took place at key venues across the town, including the marketplace, library, Batley Memorial Gardens and Batley Town Hall.

Stalls lined the market place amid colourful characters on stilts and others in period dress.

There was plate spinning, drum playing, and even a chance to get creative with mosaic making.

Batley Festival in Batley Town Centre - Yeshe the Yak led by Kathy Kim of Thingamajig Theatre.

And of course no arts festival would be complete without a giant cow.

But if the buzz of the event became too much, perhaps for young visitors, there was chance to kick back and relax in hammocks in memorial gardens.

The festival was established in 2011 and is solely organised by volunteers as a result of an ongoing collaboration between Dewsbury based arts project, Creative Scene, and the Batley Festival Committee.

Batley Festival in Batley Town Centre.

A ‘Best of Batley’ show was hosted at the Town Hall showcasing the talents of Kirklees Music School, Batley Community Choir and the West Yorkshire Drama Academy.

Batley Festival 2016
But arguably the highlight of the festival was an out-door performance in the town’s Memorial Gardens, known as the ‘Batley Picture Show’.

The night’s sky was illuminated with bright pink mist as a dazzling aerial performance combining film, music, live theatre, and pyrotechnics and told the story of Batley’s manufacturing, sporting and cultural heritage over the last 100 years.

It was produced by international outdoor events company, Periplum.

Batley Festival in Batley Town Centre.

Rebecca Legg, festival director at Creative Scene said: “Over the last five years the festival has provided an opportunity to celebrate all that is great about Batley, and as a wholly volunteer-led event, it has enabled local people to get involved in either creating the performances or delivering the festival logistics.

“We asked local people and businesses to submit archive footage of Batley over the years to help us stage the show-stopping Batley Picture Show, and we have received an overwhelming response from organisations including Fox’s Biscuits and Yorkshire Film Archive.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Watch Examiner reporter Martin Shaw get 'beamed up' at Star Trek 50th anniversary celebrations

Original uniform worn by Mirfield-born actor Sir Patrick Stewart features in special exhibition

