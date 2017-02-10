Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Antiques owners got a rare chance to have their items valued for free by a team of BBC experts today (Fri).

More than 150 people queued in freezing temperatures outside Huddersfield Town Hall as Flog It, the popular antiques programme presented by Paul Martin, rolled into town.

People were invited to bring up to three antiques or collectables they might want to sell. Experts on hand included Christina Trevanion, Mark Stacey and Nick Davies.

Once valued, the owner and a team of experts, decide whether an object is filmed and gets sent to Gary Don Auctions in Leeds for inclusion in their sale on February 28.

Everyone who visited received a free appraisal of their items – even if their antiques are not chosen for filming or to go forward for auction.

One of those turning up was 53-year-old Baldwin Jackson, a retired pub landlord from Paddock , who said he found a 9 carat gold watch in a bin last year.

He said: “I heard about the event through the Examiner and thought I would come along. I’ve managed to find out a few details about the watch but I thought it was a good opportunity to get an expert’s opinion.”

Also waiting was Vanessa Stewart, of Lindley , who had brought along a silver dressing table set of hairbrushes.

She said: “I understand it was a 21st birthday present to my maternal grandmother Hilda Loveland nee Langhorn. I thought I would come along as I wanted to see what it was valued at.”

And the programme has certainly made many significant finds over its 16 series, including in North Lincolnshire a rare Aboriginal Broad Shield that had been kept hidden away in a viewer’s wardrobe which was brought along to a valuation day and went on to sell at auction for £30,000.

Flog It experts also discovered an unusual Royal Doulton Spook figurine in Blackpool which had been bought at a car boot sale for £2. It sold at auction for £5,000.

The BBC will be making four editions of the show featuring Huddersfield Town Hall which will be transmitted within 18 months of recording. One of the experts Christina Trevanion said: “It’s great to be in Huddersfield. I’ve just been looking at an interesting painting which a man has brought in a binliner.

“It’s got Royal Academy stickers on it so that will help us in looking for its provenance.”