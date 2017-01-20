Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A record breaking number of visitors came to Yorkshire last summer, according to new figures just released.

Yorkshire saw a 12% increase in visits and a 21% increase in overnight stays from July to September – both the highest quarter for the county since records began in 1961, Visit Britain have said.

This means Yorkshire saw a record breaking six months for visitors from April to September 2016.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “This is incredible news and testament to the hard work being done by Welcome to Yorkshire and the businesses within the county to make Yorkshire very much front of mind domestically and internationally.

“Events like the Tour de Yorkshire , 2019 UCI Road World Championships as well as Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Leeds, Great Yorkshire Show and Yorkshire Festival, all help to showcase what Yorkshire has to offer. The profile of the county has never been higher and we will keep working to promote the county as the number one visitor destination.”

Latest statistics show that Yorkshire saw a 12% increase in inbound visits from July to September to 476,098, and the number of overnight stays was up by a huge 21% to 4.9 million, the highest ever for a July to September period in Yorkshire.

Spend was also up 14% on last year between July and September to £194 million.