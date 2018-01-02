Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Holmfirth High School pupils have booked some of the biggest names in comedy to play a charity gig in Holmfirth.

Twin 13-year-old sisters Lily and Ruby Harris are raising money for a cultural exchange to Malawi with their school.

With a little help from their comedian father, Steve Harris, they have managed get eight top stand-ups - including Justin Moorhouse from Phoenix Nights and Mick Ferry of Michael Mcintyre’s Comedy Roadshow - to appear at the 320-seater Picturedrome for free.

And the headline act will be Malawian-born comedian Daliso Chaponda who came third in Britain’s Got Talent 2017.

Pupils will spend the month-long exchange to Malawi teaching English to children at Masasa Community Day Community School as well as helping to build a school library there.

Lily said: “I’m really excited to see how the Malawian people live and experience their culture. I think it will be really good. Students that have been on the exchange before have seen elephants up close.”

Lily, Ruby and around 30 of their classmates need to raise £4,500 each to fund the trip that will take place in the summer of 2019.

Once the idea of a charity gig was mooted, Steve, who has supported Peter Kay and Lee Evans, put out a call to his contacts in the industry.

“I posted on my Facebook page asking for comedians and straight away dozens responded,” he said. “Justin Moorhouse even added the Picturedome to his tour dates which will do great for us.

“The Picturedome have mucked in by providing the room and all its PA, lights and sound guy for free.

“It’s got off to a great start and it’s definitely not a night to be missed ”

Steve said of Daliso’s involvement: “First of all he’s a friend and second of all these are his people. He’s chomping at the bit to help out.”

Doors open at 7.30pm on Monday January 8 at the Picturedrome on Market Walk in Holmfirth .

Tickets cost £15 and can be bought from The Box Office Bar, on the door or online at www.picturedrome.net