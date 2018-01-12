Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For the really big gigs and entertainment events of 2018 it’s vital to book well in advance. So, if you want to see Paloma Faith, Billy Idol, Tokio Myers or the Cirque du Soleil, for example – all coming to our region this year – then don’t delay.

Check out our guide to the top names on tour and how to get tickets.

March

Paloma Faith is promoting her new album Architect with a 14-date tour, stopping off at the First Direct Arena, Leeds, on March 2, and Manchester Arena on March 8. For details visit gigsandtours.com

Disco mega stars Sister Sledge, Rose Royce, Geoge McCrae and Boney M are among the bands in the 40 Years of Disco show at Leeds First Direct Arena on March 15. Tickets from firstdirectarena.com

Torvill & Dean host the Dancing on Ice Live Tour 2018, calling in at the FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, from March 27 to 29. The legendary skaters will be introducing celebrities and professionals from the new Dancing on Ice television series. Visit flydsaarena.co.uk for details

The Stranglers, blasts from the past, are appearing at Leeds 02 Academy on March 22. Joining them on The Definitive Tour is Therapy? If you miss them in Leeds they’re moving on to Manchester’s 02 Apollo on March 31. Details from gigsandtours.com

April

Britain’s Got Talent 2017 winner Tokio Myers has a debut album and a 12-date tour in April - with many concerts already sold out. He’s at Leeds 02 Academy on April 18 and the Albert Hall, Manchester, on April 18. For details visit tokiomyers.com

May

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters offer an evening of spectacular athletic basketball skills and the chance to see something completely different. They’re enjoying their 92nd season as entertainers and sportsmen. After the game they sign autographs and pose for selfies. See them at Leeds First Direct Arena on May 22 or Manchester Arena on May 26. For details visit BookingsDirect.com

Bryan Adams promotes his new album Ultimate with a seven-date tour in May, calling in on Manchester Arena on May 24 and Leeds First Direct Arena on May 27. For information visit aegpresents.co.uk

June

Billy Idol was big in the Seventies and now he’s back with an album of new material, Kings & Queens of the Underground. See him on June 20 at the 02 Apollo, Manchester. Details from livenation.co.uk

August

With a spectacular cast of 50 performing artists from 17 countries, Cirque dul Soleil returns to the UK with its show OVO. It’s on at the Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield, from August 22 to 26. OVO is also at Leeds First Direct Arena from September 19 to 23 and Manchester Arena from September 26 until 30. Ticket details from livenation.co.uk

September

The acclaimed Cameron Mackintosh production of Boublil and Scholberg’s musical Miss Saigon is currently on a UK tour and will be calling at The Alhambra, Bradford, from September 19 until October 20. Set at the end of the Vietnam War it has won multiple awards. For ticket details visit bradford-theatres.co.uk

October

Jeff Lynne’s ELO is at Manchester Arena on October 5 and Leeds First Direct Arena on October 15 with an epic live show blending rock, pop and classical music. Visit livenation.co.uk for details.

December

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic album War of the Worlds, Jeff Wayne’s musical version is touring the UK throughout 2018. The production includes a 35 ft tall Martian fighting machine that fires real flames and a 100 ft animation wall as well as stunning special effects. It’s at Manchester Arena on December 2 and Leeds First Direct Arena on December 4. Tickets from livenation.co.uk

The Human League’s new tour Red Live 2018 has a date at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, alongside special guests Midge Ure and his Band Electronica. See them all on December 7. Booking details from flydsaarena.co.uk