Bonfire Night 2016: Bonfires and fireworks displays in Huddersfield

Find events near you in Huddersfield — and tell us about your event for our Bonfire Night listings

charlottegraham-photography.com

Bonfire Night 2016 is just weeks away — get ready to wrap up warm, enjoy some pie and peas and 'ooh' and 'aah' at a dazzling firework display.

Bonfire Night celebrations are taking place across Huddersfield on and around Saturday November 5, with clubs, pubs, societies and other groups all planning exciting events.

We've put together an interactive map of Bonfire Night events across town — take a look and see what's happening near you.

If your group is arranging a Bonfire Night event, let us know and we'll add it to our map.

Just email Samantha.Gildea@trinitymirror.com with details of when, where, what and how much admission costs and we'll include it in our listings.

Bonfire Night events in Huddersfield:

Bonfire Night Guide

Sunday October 23

Huddersfield Town Firework Spectacular

PPG Canalside, Leeds Road, Huddersfield

Gates open 5pm, entertainment and music from Pulse1, plus fun fair, mascots and food and drink.

Fireworks 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £4 adults, £2 concessions (over 60s and under-18s). Buy from www.eticketing.co.uk/huddersfieldtown/Events or call the ticket office on 01484 484123.

Friday November 4

Brighouse Sports Club Bonfire and Firework Extravaganza

Russell Way, Brighouse, HD6 4LX

Gates open 5.30pm, bonfire lit 6.30pm, children’s fireworks 7.30pm, main display 8.30pm.

Pie & peas, burgers, hot dogs and sweets.

Tickets must be purchased in advanced - no pay on gate.

Adult tickets £6, child ticket £3, family ticket (two adults, two children) £15.

West Yorkshire Fire Service Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza

Whitehall Rd W, Birkenshaw BD11 2DY

Gates open 6pm; bonfire lit 7pm; mini-fireworks 7.30pm; fireworks 8.15pm. Kids rides, food and drink and live music.

Pay on the gate: Adults £6 Children £4, under-5s free.

Funfair and Fireworks at Cathedral House

St Thomas' Rd, Huddersfield HD1 3LG, from 5pm.

Advanced tickets £2.50 from www.cathedralhouse.org, in the bookshop or call 01484 514088. £3 on the gate, under-3s free.

Food stalls, live music, Fizzy Lizard Play Gym, gift shop/coffee shop.

Blackhouse Road, Fartown, 1948.

Bonfire Night — Saturday November 5

Penistone Bonfire and Firework Display

Penistone Showground, off Back Lane, Penistone

Opens 18:45, bonfire from 19:15, firework from 19:30

Admission: £4 ages 16 or over (£3 if bought in advance online), under 16s free. Buy tickets here

Cricketers Arms Charity Fireworks Night

Cricketers Arms, Deanhouse, Holmfirth, HD9 3UG

Raising funds for Shabang! Bonfire lit 6pm, fireworks 6.30pm. £2 per adult, kids free.

Elland Round Table Charity Bonfire and Firework Display

Hullenedge Park, Elland

Gates open 5.30pm; children’s firework display 6pm, Hellfyre Magpies Dance Display Team 6.10pm; bonfire lit 6.30pm; main firework display 7.15pm.

£5 adults, £2.50 under-12s, pay on entry.

Visit ellandbonfire.com

Birdsedge Village Hall Bonfire & Fireworks Display

Birdsedge Lane Huddersfield HD8 8XP

Bonfire lit at 6.30pm

Food and Drink on sale

Deighton Working Men’s Club

87 Deighton Rd, Huddersfield

Fireworks and disco

4pm-8pm, all welcome.

Bonfire Night

