The festive rush and chaos of Christmas Day is over - now you can put your feet up and tuck into all the leftovers!

If you're planning a relaxing Boxing Day, there's some great TV on offer, from comedy quiz shows to Agatha Christie drama and an Oscar-winning film.

We've scoured the schedules to make this mini Boxing Day TV guide - see what takes your fancy.

Here's three top TV picks for Boxing Day:

The Nation's Favourite Disney Song, ITV, 1.40pm

Stephen Mulhern narrates a tribute to classic Disney numbers from across the decades, with interviews with the people behind the iconic music. Famous faces including Tom Fletcher, Harry Judd, Lorraine Kelly and Arlene Phillips also share there favourites.

A Big Lego Christmas, Channel 4, 8pm

No doubt Santa will have delivered exciting Lego kits to youngsters across Huddersfield this Christmas (and some big kids, too!) - this show goes behind the scenes of the clever toy bricks, following Duncan - Britain's only certified Lego professional. We also meet superfans - including a man from Sheffield who has bought a separate house to hold his ten-million-piece collection!

Big Fat Quiz of the Year, Channel 4 9pm

2016 might have been one of the craziest news years in memory, but don't panic - The Big Fat Quiz of the Year is back to help you make sense of it! Quizmaster Jimmy Carr tests a panel of A-list comics in weird and wonderful ways to see how closely they were paying attention for the last 12 months. Answering the questions are Richard Ayoade, Rob Delaney, Mel Giedroyc, Sarah Millican, David Mitchell and Romesh Ranganathan. Plus Jon Snow, Charles Dance.

The Witness For The Prosecution, BBC One 9pm

1920s London, a murder has stained the plush carpets of a townhouse and the victim is the beautiful widow Emily French.

All evidence points to Leonard, a dashing young man who seduced the older woman into leaving him her vast fortune before killing her. At least this is the story that Emily’s housekeeper stands by in court.

Mayhew, a penniless solicitor, is put in charge of Leonard’s case. Initially treating the suspect with indifference, Mayhew is gradually moved by the young man’s case. Leonard is certain that his innocence can be proved by his wife, Romaine. The case rests on her alibi.

Sex And The City actress Kim Cattrall plays Emily French the rich and glamours heiress who is discovered murdered.

Captain Phillips, ITV 9pm

Hollywood blockbuster starring Tom Hanks. In 2009 a US container ship is travelling from Oman to Mombasa in Africa when it comes under the attack of Somali pirates. Richard Phillips is unable to shield his ship from the attackers but he is determined to protect his crew members. The film was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars in 2013.