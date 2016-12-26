Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BY Boxing Day most of us will be ready to blow away a few cobwebs and work off the Christmas calories.

So why not wrap up and get out into the glorious West Yorkshire countryside for a good long walk.

We’ve found five easily-accessible scenic walks, all within reach from Huddersfield, and a quirky collection of village strolls.

1) Digley Reservoir, SW of Holmfirth:

Find the Digley Quarry car park to the north of the reservoir, off Digley Royd Lane, and follow the marked trail that winds 4.9 miles around the reservoir, along lanes, through fields and open moorland. If you want a shorter walk then just stick to the path around the water’s edge. Yorkshire Water, which owns the land, rates this as a moderately-difficult walk so gear up with proper walking boots and waterproofs.

2) Wessenden Valley, near Marsden:

(Photo: Nick Lawton-over Wessenden Valley)

The National Trust’s Wessenden Valley Walk starts in Marsden on Station Road and goes up Binn Road to reach the Wessenden Valley track. It takes in four reservoirs, ending with Wessenden Head. This is a linear walk, so once the last reservoir has been reached it’s time to retrace your steps back to Marsden. For the full walk allow four hours. A map is available on nationaltrust.org.uk/marsden-moor-estate

3) Norland Moor, near Sowerby Bridge:

(Photo: Internet unknown)

This exposed moorland is ideal for getting a reviving blast of clean Yorkshire air. There’s a car park in Norland Village, just off Shaw Lane, from which a circular track leads around the edge of the moor. Popular with dog walkers, it offers a panoramic view of Calderdale but is often a couple of degrees colder than the surrounding area – so extra jumpers, scarves and a hat are advisable. This walk can be as long or as short as you want to make it, as there are numerous paths criss-crossing the moor.

4) Scammonden Dam, Huddersfield:

(Photo: Flickr/John Polley)

Find the free Wood Edge car park off the A640 and then follow the path around the edges of the reservoir, which takes in woodlands and rough pasture. The four-mile main route is mainly on unsurfaced paths and there are gradients, steps and stiles to navigate. It is rated as fairly difficult by Yorkshire Water.

5) Farnley Full Monty Walk:

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The Farnley Estates in Huddersfield have created a series of walks to explore the countryside around Castle Hill, Honley and Farnley Tyas. The Full Monty Walk weaves around the village and takes around 90 minutes. For a longer walk of around four miles (two hours) park at Castle Hill and then join the route. For a map visit farnleyestates.co.uk. The website also has a Tour Walk that takes in Honley and the route of the Tour de France.