The question on everyone's lips throughout the BBC's popular sitcom Car Share was whether principal characters John and Kayleigh would get it together.

The second series this year ended on a cliffhanger when Kayleigh, played by Sian Gibson, confessed her love for John, played by Peter Kay.

Alas we'll never know if the two get it together it seems following an admission from Gibson and the programme's co-writer Paul Coleman in an interview with the Manchester Evening News .

Opposites attract in the hit series where sensible, skeptical assistant manager John drives Sian, a ditsy sales assistant, to the supermarket where they both work.

Despite their apparent differences the two discover they have quite a bit in common, including a passion for the cheesy tunes played on John's choice radio station.

Sadly we won't get to find out if Kayleigh's unrequited love becomes requited.

Sian told the MEN: "We’re not doing a third series and there’s no Christmas special. We’ve finished filming and my wig has gone into storage.

“We just didn’t expect everyone to get so involved in the story that everyone wanted us to get together.

“So we were shocked people got so up in arms about it because we were just quite happy with the way it ended.”

And the car’s gone back,” added Paul.

“It’s nice that people want more, rather than thinking thank god that’s finished.”

Sian was celebrating at the star-studded ceremony held at the Hilton Hotel in Manchester after winning the Best Performance In A Comedy gong as bubbly promotions rep Kayleigh. And Car Share scooped Best Comedy Series.

Petitions were launched earlier this year when her co-star Peter announced on Becky Want’s show on BBC Radio Manchester that there won’t be a third series.

The Bolton comic caused uproar when he said there would be no more Car Share as series two ended its smash hit run.