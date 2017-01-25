Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chinese New Year will be celebrated at Marsden’s Mechanics Hall this weekend.

The Friends of Marsden Library will be celebrating the start of the Chinese Year of the Rooster this Saturday (Jan 28) from 12 noon to 3pm.

The festivities will begin at midday with the opportunity to sample dishes from a traditional Chinese banquet, and continue until 3pm. Entry is free but donations to support Friends of Marsden Library are welcome.

Visitors will be able to try their hand at Chinese Calligraphy and cooking under the expert guidance of the He family from Marsden Chinese Takeaway, Fu Lin.

Children can help decorate the Chinese Dragon Head, there will be puppet and mask making and dancers from Marsden’s Bernadette Hays School of Theatre Dance will be performing.

Sheila Bates of Friends of Marsden Library said: “We were looking for something a bit different for Marsden, something that would cheer up the January greyness and give local families the chance to experience a different culture. Chinese New Year seemed to fit the bill exactly, and the idea has really taken off.”

Just add your date of birth into our calculator and find out which Zodiac animal you are, what your traits are - and who you're most compatible with.

Click on the image below and share it with your family and friends on social...