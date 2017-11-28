The video will start in 8 Cancel

Stand-up comedian and regular ITV2 Celebrity Juice panellist Chris Ramsey has announced a Huddersfield show.

The Geordie comic, who was a presenter on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here last year, will be appearing at Huddersfield Town Hall, on Saturday 2 June 2018 (7.30pm).

As well as hosting his own self-titled show on Comedy Central, Ramsey is famous for shutting down professional troll Katie Hopkins on an episode of Celebrity Juice last year.

Ramsey, 31, has also appeared on BBC Two sitcom Hebburn, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The John Bishop Show.

He took over as chief presenter on Stand Up Central after fellow stand-up comic Russell Howard had to quit the show due to tour commitments.

Tickets are £20 (plus £1 booking fee) go on sale on Friday 1 December and can be bought from www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk .