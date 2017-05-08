Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Rock is returning to the UK for his first stand-up tour in 10 years.

The seven-date UK tour kicks off in early 2018 and it includes a Yorkshire date.

He will bring his 'Total Blackout Tour' at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on January 14.

The award winning comedian has found success with films including Grown Ups and Madagascar where he played the voice of loveable zebra Marty.

Plus he has starred on Saturday Night Live as well as hosting the coveted Academy Awards in 2016.

He will also be performing in the likes of Manchester, Nottingham and two dates in London as part of the UK run.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10am on Friday, May 12.

They will be available from Ticketmaster here or First Direct Arena on 0844 248 1585.

It is priced from £25, plus any additional booking fees.