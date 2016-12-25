Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The presents have been opened, everyone's enjoyed a Christmas Day walk, the turkey's been scoffed - time to enjoy a bit of rest and relaxation with some top Christmas TV!

Settle in with some chocolates for a family movie, rejoice as the Great British Bake Off returns and enjoy Gogglebox's review of the year.

Here are our top picks for Christmas Day TV - see what you fancy.

Top TV picks for Christmas Day

Frozen, BBC One, 3.10pm

Disney's phenomenon will be on after the Queen's Speechin the afternoon. The movie loved by children and adults follows the adventures of Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf the snowman. If you can't get enough of the songs you can push the red button on your remote control and watch the sing-along version for a family sing-song.

The Great British Bake Off, BBC One 4:45pm

The first episode of the two part Christmas special will air at 4:45pm and the second will be on Boxing Day at 7pm.

See judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood on screen together for one last time before Britain's favourite cooking competition moves over to Channel 4 in the new year. As you tuck into your third mince pie of the day you might want to savour presenters Mel and Sue's every innuendo. How will the show ever be the same again?

Doctor Who, BBC One 5.45pm

This Christmas sees The Doctor join forces with a masked Superhero for an epic New York adventure.

With brain-swapping aliens poised to attack, the Doctor and Nardole link up with an investigative reporter and a mysterious figure known only as The Ghost. Can the Doctor save Manhattan? And what will be revealed when we see behind the mask?

Funny man Matt Lucas will be reprising his role as Nardole to save New York from a deadly alien threat.

Maigret's Dead Man, ITV 9pm

Rowan Atkinson will return as the French detective in a two-hour special from 9pm. It will replace the usual slot Downton Abbey used to have on Christmas Day. The character is based on books written by author George Simpson and the detective went on to feature in a whopping 27 novels and 28 short stories.

Gogglebox 2016, Channel 4 9pm

A festive special revisiting some of the funniest moments from the most recent series of Gogglebox, including shows like Planet Earth II, Strictly Come Dancing, Poldark, Victoria and the US election news. The nation's favourite households - including loveable Leon and June, hairdressers Christopher and Stephen, and the Michaels family - offer sharp, insightful, passionate and sometimes emotional critiques of the week's popular and topical TV shows.