Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Only one more sleep until Christmas - so why not indulge in some top Christmas telly while you wait for Santa to arrive?

From classic family films to festive cooking shows and animated adventures, there's some top telly scheduled - so we've picked some of the best for a Christmas Eve TV guide.

From carols, comedy, drama and more - get cosy with a mince pie and enjoy!

Top TV picks for Christmas Eve

Nigella's Christmas, BBC 2, 11.30am

(Photo: BBC)

Well, it just wouldn't be Christmas without a bit of Nigella, would it? Her Christmas Eve show includes a spiced roast turkey, pancetta and chestnut sprouts, maple syrup parsnips and gingerbread stuffing - rounded off with Fanny Cradock's recipe for vodka-flamed Christmas pudding. Yum.

We're Going on a Bear Hunt, Channel 4 7:30pm

(Photo: Channel 4)

Wiggle into your wellies, wrap up warm and step into the snow for a wonderful animated adventure. Based on the bestselling children's book, written by Michael Rosen, We're Going on a Bear Hunt follows the adventures of siblings Stan, Katie, Rosie, Max, the baby and Rufus the dog, who decide one day to set off on an expedition in search of bears. Coming up against a host of obstacles, the family ventures through a whirling snowstorm, thick oozy mud and a big dark forest on their journey. But when Rosie and Rufus become detached from the rest of the party it looks like bear hunting might not be such fun after all and the whole thrilling journey has to be done in reverse as the children race back to the safety of their warm home. Olivia Colman, Pam Ferris and Mark Williams provide the voices.

One Hundred and One Dalmatians, ITV1, 4.20pm

(Photo: IMDB/Walt Disney Productions)

Disney's adorable 1961 animated film is the perfect afternoon film for Christmas Eve. Get cosy with mince pie and watch the flurry of spotty dogs try to escape the evil clutches of Cruella DeVil. The animals outsmart the humans in this one - and the music isn't half bad either. And who can forget the magic of the twilight bark?

The Muppet Christmas Carol, Channel 4, 5.50pm

(Photo: Walt Disney Studios/IMDB)

Join Kermit and Co for this classic adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Starring Michael Caine as Scrooge, Kermit and Miss Piggy as the Cratchits and Gonzo as Charles Dickens, the 1992 film features catchy songs, festive comedy but doesn't shy away from the poignant message of Dickens' Christmas novel.

Michael McIntyre's Big Christmas Show, BBC One 7.25pm

There is a merry performance from Michael Ball and Alfie Boe and Aled Jones is joined by a very special guest as he plays Celebrity Send To All. Unexpected Star reaches epic proportions when Michael surprises an entire choir. There are lots of yuletide games and celebrity guest appearances from Catherine Tate, Harry Enfield and more.

Granchester, ITV 9pm

(Photo: PA)

It's the week before Christmas 1954, and the forecast is snow in the beautiful Cambridge village of Grantchester. For vicar Sidney Chambers (James Norton), this is the busiest time of the year and he is rushed off his feet with festive duties. Which is useful, as it means he doesn't have time to think about Amanda (Morven Christie) - estranged from her husband and heavily pregnant - who is living nearby with her Aunt CeCe (Anna Chancellor). Sidney loves her but there is no way he can be with her.

Christmas Carols on ITV, 11.45pm

(Photo: Daily Post Wales)

Join Aled Jones and the congregation of St Chad's church in Rochdale for their candlelight Christmas Eve carol service, featuring performances from soul singer Shaun Escoffery, the Faithettes and jazz singer Natalie Williams. A lovely end to Christmas Eve.