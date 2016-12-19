It's the most wonderful time of the year — and Huddersfield is certainly getting into the Christmas spirit.

Christmas trees are twinkling in living rooms across town, children are meeting Santa to tell him what they want for Christmas, and even cats and dogs are enjoying Christmas jumpers!

We asked you to share your fabulous festive pictures with us — and we've not been disappointed.

We've had some great pictures so far for our Santa Paws, Kids Meeting Santa, Baby's First Christmas and Christmas Tree galleries - and it's not too late to add yours.

Take a look at our wonderfully Christmassy pictures below and find out how you can add to our special Christmas galleries.

Merry Christmas Huddersfield!

Santa Paws

Our four-legged friends are stepping into Christmas - is there anything cuter than a grumpy bulldog in a festive hat?!

Santa Paws 2016
Angela Peel's lurcher Ruby looks adorable by the tree
Kids Meeting Santa

Huddersfield has a wealth of festive grottos and parents have been taking their little ones to meet the man in red. It's a special moment for the whole family - and you've been sharing your snaps with us.

Kids meeting Santa 2016
Kacey Kennedy, one, meeting Santa at the Kingsgate Centre with her daddy Ryan Kennedy
Baby's First Christmas

It's a milestone for baby and the whole family - their first ever Christmas. If this Christmas is the first for your little one, send us a picture!

Baby's 1st Christmas 2016
Diane Broscombe, of Slaithwaite, shared this lovely picture of five-month-old Lillian Clarke
Huddersfield's best Christmas Jumpers

Classic festive pattern, giant Rudolph or lots of sparkles - there's a Christmas jumper for every taste these days! Huddersfield celebrating Christmas Jumper Day in style.

Christmas Jumpers 2016
Staff at the Pink Link Ltd in their festive finest!
Huddersfield's Prettiest Christmas Trees

Christmas lights are twinkling on spectacular trees in homes across Huddersfield. Here's a gallery guaranteed to make you feel Christmassy.

Huddersfield's prettiest Christmas trees 2016
Huddersfield's prettiest Christmas trees 2016
Send us your pictures!

It's not too late to send your pictures in for any of our festive galleries.

Simple email them to Samantha.Gildea@trinitymirror.com, or share them with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Please include the FULL names and ages or any children pictured, as well as the names of your pets, YOUR name and where you're from.

