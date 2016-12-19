Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and Huddersfield is certainly getting into the Christmas spirit.

Christmas trees are twinkling in living rooms across town, children are meeting Santa to tell him what they want for Christmas, and even cats and dogs are enjoying Christmas jumpers!

We asked you to share your fabulous festive pictures with us — and we've not been disappointed.

We've had some great pictures so far for our Santa Paws, Kids Meeting Santa, Baby's First Christmas and Christmas Tree galleries - and it's not too late to add yours.

Take a look at our wonderfully Christmassy pictures below and find out how you can add to our special Christmas galleries.

Merry Christmas Huddersfield!

Santa Paws

Our four-legged friends are stepping into Christmas - is there anything cuter than a grumpy bulldog in a festive hat?!

Kids Meeting Santa

Huddersfield has a wealth of festive grottos and parents have been taking their little ones to meet the man in red. It's a special moment for the whole family - and you've been sharing your snaps with us.

Baby's First Christmas

It's a milestone for baby and the whole family - their first ever Christmas. If this Christmas is the first for your little one, send us a picture!

Huddersfield's best Christmas Jumpers

Classic festive pattern, giant Rudolph or lots of sparkles - there's a Christmas jumper for every taste these days! Huddersfield celebrating Christmas Jumper Day in style.

Huddersfield's Prettiest Christmas Trees

Christmas lights are twinkling on spectacular trees in homes across Huddersfield. Here's a gallery guaranteed to make you feel Christmassy.

Send us your pictures!

It's not too late to send your pictures in for any of our festive galleries.

Simple email them to Samantha.Gildea@trinitymirror.com, or share them with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Please include the FULL names and ages or any children pictured, as well as the names of your pets, YOUR name and where you're from.