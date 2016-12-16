Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today is Christmas Jumper Day across the UK — are you taking part?

Each year people are encouraged to dig out their festive threads to raise money for charity and spread some festive cheer.

The trend was set up in 2012 as a fundraising day for Save The Children, encouraging people to 'make the world better with a sweater' and raise money for the children's charity at Christmas .

This year Christmas Jumper Day is back on Friday December 16 to raise even more dosh for the good cause.

Last year lots of you took part in the festive tradition — take a look at the gallery below.

We're hoping Huddersfield joins the festive fun again this year — and we want your Christmas jumper pictures!

Email your pictures to Samantha.Gildea@trinitymirror.com — is your workplace, school or college taking part? Take a snap and send it in!

Send in pictures of your kids, your mates or just yourself rocking a festive jumper and help spread some Christmas cheer.

Alternatively share them with us on Facebook and Twitter!