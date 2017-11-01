Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Coca Cola has announced that its world famous Christmas Truck will be coming Huddersfield this year.

Fans of the world's most famous soft drink and trucks were disappointed last year when the huge red truck bypassed Huddersfield.

But not this year folks! The Coca Cola Christmas Truck will be stopping on Macauley Street, opposite Huddersfield Bus Station, on November 29 from 11am to 7pm.

You can queue to have your photo taken with the 'holidays are coming' truck and get a sample sized can of your favourite type of Coca Cola.

The truck had previously parked opposite the bus station in 2013 but moved to St George's Square in 2014 and 2015 . Alas ardent Coca Cola fans had to voyage to Leeds or Bradford last year .

But salvation - it's back in Huddersfield this year as part of its 42 stop tour of Britain.

if you want to see it more than once it's also in Bradford on November 21, Pudsey on November 22 and Leeds on November 24.

A Coca Cola spokesperson said: "It’s that time of the year again, it’s the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour! Are you as excited as we are?

"Get into the Christmas spirit and pop down to one of the Truck Tour stops for your chance to see the truck, take photos and get a free sample of your choice of Coca-Cola."