Comedian Peter Kay has added an extra Yorkshire date to his forthcoming 2018 and 2019 tour.

The star of Car Share and Phoenix Nights has added an extra show at Sheffield Arena on May 31, 2019.

And there will be an additional two dates at Birmingham Arena (May 24/25, 2019) and eight extra dates at London 02 Arena (June 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 21 and 22).

Tickets for his 2018/19 tour - the first in eight years - sold out seconds after they went on sale over the weekend.

But fans who missed out on a ticket will have a second chance to snap one up from 10am on Wednesday 22 November from Ticketmaster and gigsandtours.com.

The Bolton comic, who also starred in Max and Paddy's Road To Nowhere and That Peter Kay Thing, earlier said of his return to the stage: "I really miss it.

"I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up.

"As terrifying as it is, when it works there's nothing more fun and exciting.

"Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96.

"I can't wait to get back up on stage."