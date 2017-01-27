Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comedy, curry and good company arrives in Marsden next month in the form of Chef Show, a short play that is part theatre, part cookery demonstration.

Taking its audience behind the scenes on a busy Saturday night in the local curry house, Chef Show stars Kamal Kaan and Rohit Gokani who play a cast of thousands in heroic and comic tales inspired by interviews with real people in the trade.

Written by Anglo-Bangladeshi playwright Nick Ahad, the piece comes to the Mechanics Institute on Sunday, 5 February at 2pm, following previews this month.

Stefan Escreet, artistic director of Keswick-based Ragged Edge Productions, said: “Everywhere we take the show we work with a local Indian restaurant who provide a guest chef for the event.

"The audience gets a little taste of the food they will have seen and smelt being cooked. What’s not to like?”

In Marsden the production is working with The Monsoon from Slaithwaite.

Chef Show started positively with three sell-out performances at The Dukes in Lancaster. Audience reaction has been warm and enthusiastic. Theatre bible The Stage likened it to a “Bangla-Brit Steptoe and Son”.

Nick Ahad has written extensively on the arts in Yorkshire as well as for Emmerdale. He currently presents a show on BBC Radio Leeds.