Horror aficionados are set to descend on Huddersfield for a wickedly weird day of monsters, movie props and merchandise at the town’s first-ever horror convention.

The Huddersfield Haunting, to be held at Kirklees College on October 21, combines comics, costumes, gaming, art, books and movies and TV.

Among the guests already announced is a diabolical double-bill pairing from one of the biggest cult film franchises ever: the Hellraiser series.

Nicholas Vince and Barbie Wilde both made memorable appearances in Hellbound: Hellraiser II as cenobites, ritually mutilated people as invented by author Clive Barker.

Local talent will be present in the form of Marsden writer Nick Stead, author of the 2015 werewolf novel Hybrid as well as several short stories, who will give a reading.

Extreme horror specialist Matt Shaw will also make an appearance. The author of more than 200 short stories plus novels including Seed, Smile and Diary of a Dead Man, he is one of the genre’s most prolific writers.

The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters and a giant portrait of villainous Vigo from Ghostbusters II will be among the giant props on display.

In May Kirklees College hosted the Huddersfield Comic Con Festival which proved a big success bringing sci-fi and comic book fans to town.

Stars who attended included former EastEnders actor John Altman, alias Nick Cotton, and Sean Wallace, of The Chase.

Tickets at £8 (adults), £4 (under 16s), £20 (families) from https:// www.huddersfieldhaunting.co.uk/