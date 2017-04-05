Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Britain’s passion for DIY, gardening and food shopping on bank holidays shows no bounds – so we thought it useful to let you know when the shops are open.

So if you fancy picking up some tools, a trellis or your weekly food shop it’s helpful to know when you can do it.

- DIY store opening times

Wickes, Manchester Road, Longroyd Bridge

Good Friday - Wickes will be open from 6.30am - 9pm.

Saturday - Wickes will be open from 6.30am - 9pm.

Easter Sunday - Wickes will be closed. Scottish stores will be open from 9am till 6pm.

Easter Monday - Wickes will be open from 6.30am - 9pm.

B&Q, Leeds Road Retail Park

Good Friday - B&Q will be open from usual time until 8pm.

Saturday - B&Q will be open as usual.

Easter Sunday - B&Q will be closed. All stores in Scotland will be open as usual.

Easter Monday - B&Q will be open from usual time until 8pm.

Argos, Leeds Road Retail Park and Victoria Lane

Good Friday - Argos will be open from 9am - 6pm.

Saturday - Argos will be open from 9am - 6pm.

Easter Sunday - Argos will be closed.

Easter Monday - Argos will be open from 9am - 6pm.

Halfords, Bradford Road

Good Friday - Halfords will be open from 9am - 8pm.

Saturday - Halfords will be open from 9am - 6pm.

Easter Sunday - Halfords will be closed.

Easter Monday - Halfords will be open from 9am - 6pm.

- Supermarkets

Sainsbury’s, Shorehead

Good Friday - Sainsbury’s will be open 7am - midnight

Saturday - Sainsbury’s will be open 6am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Sainsbury’s will be closed

Easter Monday - Sainsbury’s will be open 9am - 7pm

Sainsbury’s, Market Street

Good Friday - Sainsbury’s will be open 7am - 7pm

Saturday - Sainsbury’s will be open 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday - Sainsbury’s will be closed

Easter Monday - Sainsbury’s will be open 9am - 5pm

Tesco, Viaduct Street

Good Friday - Tesco will be open 6am - midnight

Saturday - Tesco will be open 6am - midnight

Easter Sunday - Tesco will be closed

Easter Monday - Tesco will be open 9am - 6pm

Morrisons, Waterloo; Elland and Meltham

Good Friday - Morrisons will be open 7am - 9pm

Saturday - Morrisons will be open 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Morrisons will be closed

Easter Monday - Morrisons will be open 7am - 10pm

Asda, Brackenhall

Opening hours vary from store to store, however all Asda stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Aldi, Beck Road; Milnsbridge and Wakefield Road

Normal opening times for the stores are 8am to 10pm (9pm Wakefield Road)

Aldi stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Lidl

Different opening times depending on the stores but most Lidl stores will be open on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Local Garden Centres

Wyevale Garden Centre, Birchencliffe and Shelley

Both centres are open from 9am-6pm on Good Friday, Saturday 15 April and Easter Monday.

The Birchencliffe stores is closed on Easter Sunday, while the RESTAURANT ONLY at the Shelley store is open 10am-4pm on Easter Sunday.

Totties Garden Centre, near Scholes, Holmfirth

Totties is open at the normal times from 9am-5pm on Good Friday, Saturday 15 April and on Easter Monday plus it’s open from 10am-4pm on Easter Sunday.

Colne Valley Garden Centre is open at the normal hours over the Easter Weekend; that’s 9am-5.30pm on Good Friday, Saturday 15 April and Easter Monday. It’s also open 10.30am to 4.30pm on Easter Sunday.