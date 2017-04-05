Britain’s passion for DIY, gardening and food shopping on bank holidays shows no bounds – so we thought it useful to let you know when the shops are open.
So if you fancy picking up some tools, a trellis or your weekly food shop it’s helpful to know when you can do it.
- DIY store opening times
Wickes, Manchester Road, Longroyd Bridge
Good Friday - Wickes will be open from 6.30am - 9pm.
Saturday - Wickes will be open from 6.30am - 9pm.
Easter Sunday - Wickes will be closed. Scottish stores will be open from 9am till 6pm.
Easter Monday - Wickes will be open from 6.30am - 9pm.
B&Q, Leeds Road Retail Park
Good Friday - B&Q will be open from usual time until 8pm.
Saturday - B&Q will be open as usual.
Easter Sunday - B&Q will be closed. All stores in Scotland will be open as usual.
Easter Monday - B&Q will be open from usual time until 8pm.
Argos, Leeds Road Retail Park and Victoria Lane
Good Friday - Argos will be open from 9am - 6pm.
Saturday - Argos will be open from 9am - 6pm.
Easter Sunday - Argos will be closed.
Easter Monday - Argos will be open from 9am - 6pm.
Halfords, Bradford Road
Good Friday - Halfords will be open from 9am - 8pm.
Saturday - Halfords will be open from 9am - 6pm.
Easter Sunday - Halfords will be closed.
Easter Monday - Halfords will be open from 9am - 6pm.
- Supermarkets
Sainsbury’s, Shorehead
Good Friday - Sainsbury’s will be open 7am - midnight
Saturday - Sainsbury’s will be open 6am - 10pm
Easter Sunday - Sainsbury’s will be closed
Easter Monday - Sainsbury’s will be open 9am - 7pm
Sainsbury’s, Market Street
Good Friday - Sainsbury’s will be open 7am - 7pm
Saturday - Sainsbury’s will be open 7am - 8pm
Easter Sunday - Sainsbury’s will be closed
Easter Monday - Sainsbury’s will be open 9am - 5pm
Tesco, Viaduct Street
Good Friday - Tesco will be open 6am - midnight
Saturday - Tesco will be open 6am - midnight
Easter Sunday - Tesco will be closed
Easter Monday - Tesco will be open 9am - 6pm
Morrisons, Waterloo; Elland and Meltham
Good Friday - Morrisons will be open 7am - 9pm
Saturday - Morrisons will be open 7am - 10pm
Easter Sunday - Morrisons will be closed
Easter Monday - Morrisons will be open 7am - 10pm
Asda, Brackenhall
Opening hours vary from store to store, however all Asda stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.
Aldi, Beck Road; Milnsbridge and Wakefield Road
Normal opening times for the stores are 8am to 10pm (9pm Wakefield Road)
Aldi stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.
Lidl
Different opening times depending on the stores but most Lidl stores will be open on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.
Local Garden Centres
Wyevale Garden Centre, Birchencliffe and Shelley
Both centres are open from 9am-6pm on Good Friday, Saturday 15 April and Easter Monday.
The Birchencliffe stores is closed on Easter Sunday, while the RESTAURANT ONLY at the Shelley store is open 10am-4pm on Easter Sunday.
Totties Garden Centre, near Scholes, Holmfirth
Totties is open at the normal times from 9am-5pm on Good Friday, Saturday 15 April and on Easter Monday plus it’s open from 10am-4pm on Easter Sunday.
Colne Valley Garden Centre is open at the normal hours over the Easter Weekend; that’s 9am-5.30pm on Good Friday, Saturday 15 April and Easter Monday. It’s also open 10.30am to 4.30pm on Easter Sunday.