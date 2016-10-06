Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Search for event listings in your area

Draconids Meteor Shower: When is it and how can I watch it?

Eyes to the skies for the annual meteor shower — here's everything you need to know

Griffin Moores/The Daily News Leader via AP A meteor leaves a trail in the night sky
A meteor leaves a trail in the night sky

A dazzling display will light up the skies in Huddersfield this week as the Draconid Meteor shower returns.

The annual meteor shower will be visible on Friday and Saturday this week.

If you fancy an evening under the stars, you're in luck as the Draconid meteor shower is on its way — and we've got all the information on what it is and how to watch it.

The meteor shower will peak on Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8, and the best time to watch it is right before nightfall, between 7pm and 9pm.

Grab a blanket and a flask of hot chocolate and head out into your back garden (or a local park) to enjoy the show!

What is it?

The Draconid meteor shower is also known as the Giacobinids. It is one of the two meteor showers to grace our skies every year in October.

The sky lights up when the the Earth passes the debris left by comet 21 P/Giacobini-Zinner.

Astronomers and star-gazers considered it to be one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year.

To get the best view look away from the moon, towards the northern half of the sky.

Want a sneak preview? Here's a look back to the stunning Perseids shower in April:

Meteor Shower Timelapse
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Do I need astronomy equipment to see it?

No, the only thing you will need is a clear and comfortable dark spot. You won't have to use binoculars or a telescope to enjoy the night's sky.

The showers will appear in the sky like shooting stars so be sure to make a wish as they pass you by.

Weird and wonderful weather in Huddersfield

Spring in Huddersfield 'Graupel' batters Huddersfield Thunderstorm hits the M62 Floods in Huddersfield after heavy rain Stunning morning sunrises Arctic plunge in April Upside down rainbow overhead Red sky at night...
1 of 8

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Northern Lights dance over Holme Valley in Matthew Woodhall's stunning photographs

Photographer took beautiful shots from Holme Moss

Related Tags

Events
Things-To-Do-Huddersfield

Recommended in What's On News

Most Read in What's On

A meteor leaves a trail in the night sky
  1. Things-To-Do-Huddersfield
    Draconids Meteor Shower: When is it and how can I watch it?
  2. Huddersfield
    Revealed: Huddersfield's top 10 fish and chip shops, as voted for by YOU
  3. Christmas
    West Yorkshire pantomimes 2016: Fabulous festive shows for Christmas
  4. Shopping
    TK Maxx launches flash sale as new Huddersfield store opens
  5. Entertainment
    Neo soul singer Dana Ali talks gospel heritage, Atlanta and finding success

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent