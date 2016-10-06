Draconids Meteor Shower: When is it and how can I watch it?

A dazzling display will light up the skies in Huddersfield this week as the Draconid Meteor shower returns.

The annual meteor shower will be visible on Friday and Saturday this week.

If you fancy an evening under the stars, you're in luck as the Draconid meteor shower is on its way — and we've got all the information on what it is and how to watch it.

The meteor shower will peak on Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8, and the best time to watch it is right before nightfall, between 7pm and 9pm.

Grab a blanket and a flask of hot chocolate and head out into your back garden (or a local park) to enjoy the show!

What is it?

The Draconid meteor shower is also known as the Giacobinids. It is one of the two meteor showers to grace our skies every year in October.

The sky lights up when the the Earth passes the debris left by comet 21 P/Giacobini-Zinner.

Astronomers and star-gazers considered it to be one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year.

To get the best view look away from the moon, towards the northern half of the sky.

Want a sneak preview? Here's a look back to the stunning Perseids shower in April:

Do I need astronomy equipment to see it?

No, the only thing you will need is a clear and comfortable dark spot. You won't have to use binoculars or a telescope to enjoy the night's sky.

The showers will appear in the sky like shooting stars so be sure to make a wish as they pass you by.