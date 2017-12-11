Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mock The Week star and veteran stand-up comic Ed Byrne has announced a Huddersfield date on his forthcoming 'Spoiler Alert' tour.

The Irish comedian, who has appeared on countless comedy panel shows, will be performing at Huddersfield Town Hall, on March 19.

On his latest tour Ed will examining the fine line between 'righteous complaining and brat-like whining.'

Ed said: “I originally intended to call the show 'I’ll Millennial You in a Minute', but my promoter considered the title 'off-puttingly baffling.'

"That’s my own chainsaw in the photo, by the way."

Byrne's first TV appearances were on The Big Big Talent Show, Blind Date and Father Ted before he becoming a regular on comedy panel shows such as Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Mock The Week.

He's been on Have I Got News for You and has appeared several times on the Graham Norton Show.

Ed has also been one half of Dara and Ed's Great Big Adventure, a travel programme co-starring fellow Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain.

Tickets are available from Huddersfield Town Hall box office: 01484 221900.