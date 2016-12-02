Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas is coming - and that means Elf on the Shelf is here again!

For those who aren't in the know, it's a Christmas toy which began in America as a children's book in 2005, telling the story of how Santa sends a "scout" elf to check whether your children are being "naughty or nice".

The book comes with a puppet so parents can recreate the story for their children - and every day in December, the Elf pops up in different locations round the house.

The tradition's gone viral - and never mind checking whether children are naughty or nice, it seems the Elf is quite prone to bad behaviour around Huddersfield!

First he broke an egg...

Then he spilled some glitter...

Then he spread flour and wrote in it (but brought four Advent calendars!)

He stopped of at this house with a poem!

And brought a little note to this house!

Has the elf been making mischief in your house? Tweet us your pictures and video @Examiner!