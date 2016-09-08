If you’ve imagined exploring Home Farm, supping a pint in the Woolpack or popping into Bob’s Cafe — now you can.

The Emmerdale Studio Experience has opened up the world of the ITV soap to give fans a peek behind-the-scenes.

The new attraction, based at ITV’s Burley Road Studios in Leeds, opened last week and tickets are on sale now for daily tours.

The Studio Experience features full-scale set reconstructions, props, costumes and interactive experiences that let visitors have a go at TV-making.

The guided tours lasts around 80 minutes, and fans can take a souvenir photograph behind the bar of the Woolpack and buy Emmerdale-themed goodies in the tour’s merchandise shop.

Chris Brophy, reviewing the tour on the Ticketmaster website, said: “It’s a good 90 minutes of fun, laughter, drama and a decent day out.”

Created by ITV and Continuum Attractions, the tour hopes to follow in the footsteps of Coronation Street the Tour, which welcomes 850,000 visitors to the cobbles in 18 months.

The experience is open daily, 10am-5pm, with tours starting every 10 minutes.

Tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.co.uk/emmerdale and cost £21 for adults and £19.50 for children. Under fives go free.

Group bookings are also available — pre-booked groups of 15 or more can enjoy discounted tickets and priority admission.