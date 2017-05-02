Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Characters and props from some of the biggest blockbuster movies are coming to Huddersfield.

Star Wars villain Darth Vader, a 35ft Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters and a 14ft T-Rex will be among the attractions when Kirklees College at Manchester Road hosts Huddersfield Comic-Con from 10.30am to 5pm on Saturday (May 6).

Actors appearing at the convention for collectors comic books, film fans and gamers will include Andrew-Lee Potts, star of Primeval and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man; John “Nasty Nick” Altman, of EastEnders; S Club 7 favourite and Primeval actress Hannah Spearritt along with actors from Doctor Who and Star Wars.

Would-be Jedi warriors can also learn how to use a light sabre with Star Wars actor Andrew Lawden, Liam Neeson’s stunt double for Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace.

Huge props from the films and movie motor vehicles will also feature. Visitors will be able to sit on Jabba the Hutt’s throne and pose for photos with the 20ft long creature himself or try out the throne from Game of Thrones. They can also be pictured in front of the gates into Jurassic Park and a 14ft T-Rex.

A dozen movie vehicles will include Lightning McQueen from Pixar’s Cars, KITT from Knight Rider, Gotham City police cars and Flash Gordon’s rocket cycle.