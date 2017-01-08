Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder and other massive sci-fi props will be beamed down to a convention at Kirklees College this spring.

Huddersfield Comic Con 2017 will feature Jabba the Hut’s palace and lightsabre training from actor Andrew Lawden who appeared in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

But it’s not just for Star Wars fans.

There will be Flash Gordon’s Rocket Cycle – the only one in the UK – as well as the Jurassic Park Gates and a couple of dinosaurs.

The convention includes a giant Stay Puft Man and other Ghostbusters goodies plus robots from Transformers and models from Marvel Avengers.

(Photo: UGC HDE)

Guests can have their photos taken with enthusiasts dressed as characters from various sci-fi and fantasy films.

And outside there will be a car show with the likes of Lightning McQueen, from the Pixar animation ‘Cars’ and KITT from 1980s action series Knight Rider.

Event organiser Martin Ballard said: “There’s so many big events in the likes of Manchester and Sheffield, but Huddersfield is big enough for its own – and I’m proud to say I’m working closely with Kirklees College to put on an event the town will be proud of.”

(Photo: UGC HDE)

The convention will take place on May 6 - two days after International Star Wars Day - at Kirklees College's Folly Hall Campus, 10.30am-5pm.

Adult tickets cost £8, students £6, under 16s £4 and family tickets cost £20.

To book, visit the Comic Con website.