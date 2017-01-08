Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder and other massive sci-fi props will be beamed down to a convention at Kirklees College this spring.
Huddersfield Comic Con 2017 will feature Jabba the Hut’s palace and lightsabre training from actor Andrew Lawden who appeared in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.
But it’s not just for Star Wars fans.
There will be Flash Gordon’s Rocket Cycle – the only one in the UK – as well as the Jurassic Park Gates and a couple of dinosaurs.
The convention includes a giant Stay Puft Man and other Ghostbusters goodies plus robots from Transformers and models from Marvel Avengers.
Guests can have their photos taken with enthusiasts dressed as characters from various sci-fi and fantasy films.
And outside there will be a car show with the likes of Lightning McQueen, from the Pixar animation ‘Cars’ and KITT from 1980s action series Knight Rider.
Event organiser Martin Ballard said: “There’s so many big events in the likes of Manchester and Sheffield, but Huddersfield is big enough for its own – and I’m proud to say I’m working closely with Kirklees College to put on an event the town will be proud of.”
The convention will take place on May 6 - two days after International Star Wars Day - at Kirklees College's Folly Hall Campus, 10.30am-5pm.
Adult tickets cost £8, students £6, under 16s £4 and family tickets cost £20.
To book, visit the Comic Con website.