Anyone who has watched the Antiques Roadshow knows that it’s possible to pick up a bargain at a car boot sale.

But, even if you don’t find a Ming vase or original Tiffany lamp, a car boot sale can still make for an interesting and fun morning - although it will mean rising early to secure the best choice of goods.

The Huddersfield area has several regular open air sales and one that will be starting up again in April.

If you’re wanting to sell goods then they must be second hand. And sellers need to get up even earlier than customers, as many car boot venues open their gates as early as 6am – if space is limited it will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Expect to pay anything from £5 to £30 for a pitch, depending on the size of your vehicle.

Official council car boot sales are monitored by markets officers, who report to the West Yorkshire Trading Standards Service. The advice to buyers is to exercise caution and report anything suspicious to the market officer.

Our guide lists six venues, all in Kirklees or Calderdale

Hade Edge Football Club, Penistone Road, Hade Edge, hosts a monthly charity car boot sale. The first one for 2017 is on Sunday, April 30, from 11am until 1pm. The gates are open to sellers from 10.30am. It costs £8 for a car and £10 for a van. Sales take place on the last Sunday in the month until August.

Huddersfield Open Market, Brook Street, holds car ‘bootless’ sales on Bank Holiday Mondays, from 9am, until 3pm. Vendors are given a table (rental £10) from which to sell their second-hand goods.

Brighouse Car Boot Sale takes place on Daisy Lane, every Sunday and Bank Holiday Mondays, from 7am until noon. It costs £5 for a car and £10 for a van and has a capacity for 100 pitches.

Dewsbury Market, Cloth Hall Street, hosts a car ‘bootless’ sale every Sunday, with set-up from 6am and sales until 12.30pm. Stalls are £13.

Dewsbury Rams RFLC also has a car boot sale every Sunday at the Tetley Stadium, off Owl Lane, from 6am until noon. It’s £12 for a car and £18 for a van.

Halifax Car Boot Sale, at the North Bridge Leisure Centre car park, takes place every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday from 6am until 1pm. Pitches are £10 for cars and £20 for vans.