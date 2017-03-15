Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An extra bank holiday to celebrate the Queen’s Sapphire Jubilee could be on the cards thanks to a Parliamentary motion.

And the potential extra bank holiday in June means you could have 10 days off work – and only use four days of annual work leave.

It’s a win – even if you’re a republican.

The motion, mooted by Tory MP Andrew Rosindell went unopposed and it will be debated in the Commons on March 24.

Previously an extra bank holiday was held in 2012 to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and also for her Golden Jubilee in 2002.

- How to get 10 days off without using all your holiday

If this Bill is passed into law, we have the possibility of getting 10 days off work using just four days’ holiday entitlement.

Monday (May 29) is already a bank holiday and it seems likely the Queen’s celebratory bank holiday could be the following Monday (June 5).

So if you book Tuesday to Friday off (May 30 to June 2) you will be able to get 10 days off work because of the additional bank holiday.

Try it at Easter too...

This adds in with the possibility of getting 18 straight days off work for just nine days’ annual leave over April and May.

Good Friday falls on April 14, Easter Monday on April 17 and the May bank holiday on May 1.

So... if you clock off on April 13 and book holidays until May 2, you only actually need to take nine days’ of leave.

All in all, the prospect of getting 28 days off work and only booking off a total of 13 days’ holiday sounds too good to be true.