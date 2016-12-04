Video will play in

Villagers in Meltham celebrated the start of Christmas – by walking over hot coals.

Firewalkers heated up a chilly evening as villagers gathered on Saturday to launch the countdown to Christmas.

Brave volunteers proved they were hot stuff when they put their best feet forward in aid of charity.

The event with a difference was organised as part of this year’s lights switch-on in Meltham.

Those taking part raised thousands of pounds for Kirkwood Hospice, the Huddersfield Town Foundation which funds a schools breakfast club, Huddersfield Live food festival and Meltham’s Christmas lights.

The evening featured plenty of other activities to keep the whole family entertained.

There was a Christmas fair and a carol service at St Bartholomew’s Church, followed by the main event to switch on the village’s festive lights.

Clr Richard Noon, who helped organise the event, said: “We had the coals burning and there was a lovely atmosphere. You’ve got to try something different.

“It’s a good, family event for people to get together in the freezing cold.

“It brings the community together with these little one-off events and the kids absolutely love the lights.”

The fun continued into Sunday with a Christmas market and carols in the park.