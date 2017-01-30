Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cult actors Andrew Lee Potts and Hannah Spearritt have been confirmed as the first guests to appear at Huddersfield Comic-Con on May 6.

Former S Club 7 singer Hannah and Bradford-born Andrew both starred in 36 episodes of the TV sci-fi show Primeval as time-travelling dinosaur hunters Abby Maitland and Connor Temple. They will join an array of movie props and memorabilia destined for Kirklees College on Manchester Road, such as Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder, K.I.T.T. from KnightRider and a rocket cycle from Flash Gordon.

Both Hannah, 35, and Andrew, 37, are firm favourites on the UK convention circuit. They will be reunited with the terrible lizards of their show courtesy of a 14ft T-Rex and live reptiles supplied by Pandora’s Box.

(Photo: UGC)

Organiser Martin Ballard says the dinosaur connection was an accident.

“It started as a bit of a coincidence when Andrew was on Twitter one morning and followed our convention. I knew he was from Bradford and asked him if he wanted to come to his home county for a show. Then I worked on bringing the double-act back together for a photoshoot with ‘Rex’, my pet T-Rex.”

Tickets at £8, £6, £4 and £20 are available from the Comic Con website red-cape.co.uk