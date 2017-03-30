First look around new Pep&Co which is selling clothes for £1

Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the new low-cost clothing range that sells some clothing for just £1.

Fashion brand Pep&Co, which will launch at Poundland in Huddersfield town centre tomorrow, is also selling three pairs of socks for £3 and bras for £3.

The ‘shop-in-shop’, which offers a range of women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion, is set to open inside its sister company’s Victoria Lane branch.

Other bargains include boys’ cotton stretch hoodies from £5, pure cotton t-shirts for just £1.50 and schoolwear with a 101-day guarantee.

For mums, it’s selling push up skinny jeans for just £10 and high waisted skinny jeans for £13.

That’s some difference from the £40 and more you’d pay for skinny jeans in some high street stores.

A rapid rollout will see Pep&Co open 50 ‘shop-in-shops’ in Poundlands nationwide in 100 days, similar to Poundland’s rapid launch of 50 standalone stores in just 50 days across the UK in 2015.

The brand, which is backed by the South African retail business Pepkor, already has 88 other stores across the UK.