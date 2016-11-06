Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a warm September and early October, autumn has really set in. Now is the time to get out into the countryside and appreciate the changing colours of the season.

Our guide covers five waterside walks in the Huddersfield area that offer spectacular views and/or the chance to really see autumn at its best. One or two of them have a pub at the end!

Blackmoorfoot Reservoir. Rating: Easy

Situated between Meltham and Slaithwaite, this neat reservoir stands high on the hills offering scenic views. It is also forested and tree lined on two sides. It offers a short 2 km (1.3 mile) easy ramble around the reservoir with no steep slopes and well-defined pathways. Park on the roadside at Reservoir Road. Suitable for wheelchair users. Need refreshments afterwards? Try the Bull’s Head or Will’s ‘O’ Nat’s on Blackmoorfoot Road.

Marsden Moor. Rating: Moderate to challenging

The National Trust’s Marsden Moor Estate has an annual programme of guided walks. On Sunday, November 6, there’s a steady-paced walk around the five historic reservoirs surrounding Marsden – 10.5 kms (5 miles). However, for those who want something more challenging, on Saturday, November 19, there will be a ranger-guided trek on the Standedge Trail between Marsden and Diggle, following historic routes and taking in the Brun Clough Reservoir. The Standedge Trail is 16 km (10 miles) of rough terrain and is estimated to take six hours. It is essential to book a place for either walk, call 01484 847016 for details.

Huddersfield Narrow Canal. Rating: Easy

The canal runs from Huddersfield town centre all the way to Ashton-under-Lyne but it’s possible to walk any section and then hop on a train back to your starting point. It’s 12 kms (7.5 miles) from Huddersfield to the start of the Standedge Tunnel in Marsden. There’s plenty of industrial heritage to view along the way, as well as countryside. Look out for interactive interpretation panels explaining the history of the canal. If you make it that far, The Riverhead Brewery Tap in Marsden offers beers brewed on site and highly-rated grub.

Last of the Summer Wine Country. Rating: Moderate

This circular walks starts in Holmfirth and follows the River Holme to Thongsbridge, then crosses the main A 6024 road and climbs up through Hagg Wood to Honley. From Honley the route tracks back to Holmfirth via Netherthong. There is a relatively easy start, followed by a gradient. It covers 8 kms (5 miles). Download a map from walkridesouthpennines.co.uk

Calder and Hebble Navigation. Rating: Easy

(Photo: Mike Smith)

The canal, scene of much flooding last Christmas, has a 6.5 km (4 miles) towpath between Elland to Sowerby Bridge that offers a tranquil walk for those who want to take in the natural beauty around them and check out the progress of work on the Elland Bridge, currently being restored. Park in Sowerby Bridge at The Moorings car park and plan to be back in time for a meal at any one of the restaurants, pubs and cafes that have sprung up in the small town.