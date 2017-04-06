Free Grand National sweepstake kit in Thursday's Examiner

Watch what Cannon Hall Farm has in store for East

It's that time of year again. Saturday sees the world’s greatest steeplechase, the Grand National, take place at Aintree.

A national institution, it is the day when everyone, whether or not they know anything about racing, has a flutter in the hope their horse will be first past the post.

Last year’s winner, Rule The World, became the first novice to win the race since 1958.

To help you get involved, we have put together an easy-to-use sweepstake kit in today's Examiner.

It features the names of the 40 top horses, plus four reserves should any of the top 40 pull out, along with a guide to each horse’s form and the best odds (at the time of writing). Not that it matters too much when you are picking your runner blindly out of a bag...

We suggest charging £2 a ticket, which will give you a kitty of £80. Cut out the names in the kit, throw them in a bag or box, get your friends or workmates to draw a ticket and fill in the list below with the details of who has picked what. The winner will take away £40, the second £25, the third £10 and the fourth a fiver.

This year’s race is being shown live on ITV for the first time.

Coverage begins on Saturday on ITV from 2pm with the Randox Health Grand National starting at 5.15pm.