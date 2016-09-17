Huddersfield Freshers 2016: Top tips for undergraduate survival

By Jessica Bullock, Huddersfield University journalism graduate

After three years at Huddersfield University, journalism graduate Jessica Bullock offers her tips for surviving undergraduate life. She looks at the problems encountered in freshers’ week and offers a guide to settling in.

Arriving at university and survival essentials

The first week of university is Freshers’ Week. It is one of the most important parts of the first year. In this week you will meet lifelong friends, explore your new home and spend a lot time partying.

Some essentials you will need for this week are:

A door stop. This is important so you can have your room door open and meet your new flatmates as they pass by. The worst thing you can do is lock yourself away and not meet anyone new.

Earplugs. Freshers can be loud and annoying when you have had a little bit too much the night before.

Lots of loose change. This is helpful for launderette washers and dryers after crazy UV paint parties and spilt drinks.

Stock up on food before your parents leave (they might even pay for it). During freshers’ week you might not have time to go into town and do a food shop. Save yourself time and effort, ask your parents to take you before they go.

Posters and personal items. University halls can be dull and colourless. Pictures of family and friends give that personal touch to a room. Favourite posters can also help add colour, make the space your own and help you to not feel homesick.

Over-the-counter medicines are a must. You have a large chance of getting ill within the first couple of weeks by being hit with freshers’ flu, so have stocks of paracetamol and cold medication.

Freshers’ flu

Freshers flu is not a myth. Symptoms include coughing, fever, headaches and sore throats. This most likely happens when you’re meeting new people, drinking lots of alcohol, suffering lack of sleep and stress. It’s important that you bring cold and flu medicine with you to survive freshers’ and make it into uni for those important lectures.

Making friends

You're only a Fresher once - enjoy it!

One of the highlights of coming to university is meeting new people. Societies are a great way to make friends. Huddersfield has more than 100 groups available to join such as American football, the Cuppas and Cocktails Society, a paintballing club and even a Quiddich society.

Society activities include group nights out and trips. If you can’t find the right society for you, run your own, the university is open to any suggestions and founding your own group looks great on your CV.

Going out and safety

There are many great clubs and events for students in Huddersfield but it is important that you think of your safety first. When going out, stay in groups and share mobile numbers with your new friends so you can easily find them. Freshers’ is a busy and wild week. Have fun with your friends but remember, don’t leave anyone behind.

Another safety tip is watch your drink and take it everywhere with you, to prevent it being spiked. If you are unsure about an unattended drink, throw it away. It’s better wasting a few pounds on a drink than ruining your night by being ill, or worse.

Loans and money

As soon as the student loans arrive in your bank account everyone gets excited and wants to spend. My biggest advice is: pay your rent first and budget. See how much you have per week till next loan comes in and stick to it. All new students make the mistake of going crazy with their loans, then in a few weeks they’re stuck inside with no money to go out with their new friends, and forced to live on noodles. Partying is a huge part of university life but don’t forget, you have to eat and I’m not talking about takeaways everyday. And best advice for food shopping is, don’t shop when you’re hungry. That’s when you spend the most, impulse buying things you don’t need and spending more money than you need.

An exciting part of university is that you have the access to special vouchers and discounts. Sites like Student Beans and UniDays have offers for students that include,high street clothes, electronics and restaurants. Don’t forget that these sites are there for you to use as much as you can, while you can.

Journalism graduate Jessica Bullock

University work

Don’t forget why you came to university. After freshers’ its tough to get into the mindset that you have work to do. First week of university is induction week. This is not to be missed. Here you will meet other students on your course, make more friends, get to know your tutors and learn about your course so you can prepare for the work ahead. Most important advice for new students is, put university work first and partying second and don’t leave work till the night before. Work hard and get those good grades. Start off the first year as you mean to go on.

Being a student is a fun and exciting experience. Get involved, get yourself out there and most importantly, enjoy yourself. Don’t forget to check out freshers.huddersfield.su/whats-on to see what events are happening this year.