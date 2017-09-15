Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Game of Thrones contortionist and a Dr Who actor are coming to a horror convention in Huddersfield.

Pixie Le Knot and Sarah Louise Madison are the latest stars to be announced for the Huddersfield Haunting.

They have been added to the bill as it’s been revealed that the date of the event has been changed so as not to clash with one of Huddersfield Town’s biggest matches of the season against Manchester United on October 21. It’s now being held the next day.

Organiser Martin Ballard said: “I’ve watched Town since we were in Division Four and struggling to survive so to be living the ‘Heffing’ dream is an absolute privilege.

“We knew when we announced the date so early there could be issues – and this is a great issue to have.”

The Huddersfield Haunting, which will be held at Kirklees College in Huddersfield, combines comics, costumes, gaming, art, books and movies and T

V.

Pixie, who played bendy Kayla on Game of Thrones, has also performed on Britain’s Got Talent and in horror films The Devil Inside and It Never Sleeps. She will perform a horror contortion act at the convention.

Sarah Louise, who played a Weeping Angel in Dr Who for several years, featured in horror films such as Night of The Living Dead, Theatre of Fear and The Amityville Asylum.

Hellbound: Hellraiser II star Barbie Wilde has already been announced as a guest, but her co-star Nicholas Vince now cannot make it.