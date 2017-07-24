Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's back - the Saturday night favourite which sees family pairs pitched against each other in a series of challenges.

The Generation Game, which reached its peak under Sir Bruce Forsyth in the 1980s and 1990s, is coming back to BBC1 - and you can now apply to be a contestant!

Former Bake Off presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins will front the game show, which is initially returning for a four-episode run – but the launch date has not been revealed.

Mel and Sue said: "It’s a cuddly toy, it’s a toaster, it’s a circular power saw... no it’s Mel and Sue doing The Generation Game! We can’t believe it, we are so excited!”

They will be joined by a panel of star judges, who will score each pair on their tasks - and the winners will go through to the famous conveyor belt. There, prizes are sent past the competitors, who get to keep everything they can remember at the end.

The BBC said the show will be brought up to date with new challenges.

Guy Freeman, Editor, Special Events and Formats BBC Studios, said: “This is the TV show viewers most wanted back on their screens.

"So we are thrilled to be able to make that happen with Mel and Sue, who I know will have just as much fun hosting it as contestants will playing it.”

Fancy taking part? Pairs must be aged 18 or over by October 1, 2017, and have a generation age gap between them.