Arguably Britain's most popular comedian Peter Kay goes on tour for the first time in eight years starting in April.

He'll be playing eight dates within easy reach of Huddersfield including two gigs at arenas in Leeds, four in Manchester and two in Sheffield.

His last tour in 2010 entered the Guinness Book of Records, having been watched by 1.2m people so expect tickets to sell out quickly.

To stand a chance of picking up one of the hottest tickets you'll be advised to log onto www.ticketmaster.co.uk or www.peterkay.co.uk at 10am this Sunday (November 19) as that's when they go on sale.

The star of Phoenix Nights and Car Share will be at Manchester Arena on June 4, 5, 6 and 9, 2018 ; Leeds Arena on October 2 and 3, 2018; and a Sheffield Arena on March 4 and 5, 2019 .

About his forthcoming shows Peter said yesterday: "I knew how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up.

"As terrifying as it is, when it works there’s nothing more fun and exciting.

""Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96.

"I can’t wait to get back up on stage."