A spectacular Chinese lantern festival is coming to Yorkshire for the first time.

Illuminated dragons the length of three buses and 30 giant sculptures created from 40,000 lightbulbs will take over a Leeds park in November for the Magical Lantern Festival, the largest of its kind in the UK.

The festive event will feature a dramatically lit trail covering around 10 acres of Roundhay Park, with lanterns up to 20m wide.

There will also be an entertainment area and food village, with an outdoor ice rink, Santa’s Grotto, mini fun fair and virtual reality experience.

The festival, run by Weli Creative, was first launched in London last winter, attracting more than 11,000 people in six weeks.

Festival co-founder and creative director Ian Xiang said lantern festival had been taking place across Asia for more than 2,000 years.

He said: “After the success of our first in London last year, he said we had to come to Yorkshire. Roundhay Park is an amazing place for us to illuminate and celebrate both Christmas and the upcoming Chinese New Year.

“Most of the lanterns are actually made in my hometown in China, so it makes me incredibly proud to see them come all this way across to the UK. This festival will show many people something they’ve never seen or experienced before. It has the potential to increase understanding of Chinese culture here in the UK in a way that is entertaining and, importantly, something that can be experienced as a family.”

The festival, which will run from November 25 - January 2, will also raise money for the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

The appeal, established by the former amateur athlete and Leeds radiographer before her death in 2007, supports children’s and cancer charities across the country.

Jane’s husband Mike Tomlinson said: “It’s great to have the support for our charity from this completely new and exciting festival for Yorkshire. The plans for it look amazing and hopefully it’s something that can run long into the future.”

Tickets are on sale now for the Magical Lantern Festival, priced at £12.50 for adults, £10.50 concessions, £8.50 children and £38 for a family ticket.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.magicallantern.uk .

Early bookings can receive 20 per cent off until September 30 by entering code SEPT20 when booking online.