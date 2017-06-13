Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One year after Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox was murdered in a brutal act of hatred, communities up and down the country are to get together in an event to honour her legacy.

The Great Get Together is the brainchild of Jo’s family in a bid to bring people together for events that celebrate what we all have in common.

So what is going on in and around Huddersfield?

Family fun day in Birkby, Saturday June 17, 11am-7pm

A free event on Elmfield, Ashfield and Beechfield Roads off Birkby Hall Road. The day’s activities include science experiments, pavement drawings and crafts, as well as a swap shop, games and plenty of food.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Heckmondwike Green Park, June 17, 11am-3pm

A large communal picnic where everyone is free to join. Free cake, activities and music from local talent is also on the menu.

Salvation Army, Marsh, June 17, 4pm-6pm

Volunteers are hosting a barbeque at the Salvation Army on New Hey Road in Saturday afternoon.

Fixby Junior School, June 17 2pm-3.30pm

Fixby Juniors and Infants on Lightridge Road is holding an afternoon tea for everyone in the community. Music and entertainment will also be included.

Elsewhere in Kirklees

Mirfield Creative Arts Hub, June 17, 10am-2pm

A free arts event serving tea and biscuits, with a chance to get involved in creating a large scale wall mural. There will also be live music, paper flower making and a tour around a fire engine nearby at Mirfield Library.

Thrive at Connect, Dewsbury, Friday June 16 1pm-3pm

Connect Housing’s community space Thrive on Bond Street is hosting an afternoon get together including coffee and cakes.

Redbrick Mill, Batley, June 16 2.30pm-4.30pm

The Mill is hosting a big afternoon tea event in conjunction with the NSPCC and Jo Cox Foundation at Café No 3.

St Paul’s Church, Hanging Heaton, June 17 11am-1pm

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Volunteers are putting on a community day “to reject divisive politics and simply bring our communities together and celebrate all that unites us”. Roger Rams from the Dewsbury Rams will be there, as well as dancing performances from a local dance school, Tai Chi and Scottish dancing demos. There will also be a bouncy castle, a treasure hunt, face painting and free food.

Grove United Reformed Church, Cleckheaton, June 17, 10am-12pm

An open day for Grove Community Library which will involve coffee and cake, a book sale, plus stalls and children’s games.

Batley Memorial Park, June 17 8pm-10pm

A community Iftar to remember Jo Cox. Activities will be hosted from 8pm and the fast will be broken at 9.44pm.

Photography exhibition at Sowerby Bridge Parish Church, June 17, 11am-4pm

An exhibition showing stunning photos of the Rochdale Canal covering all 32 miles of its journey across the Pennines.